Indian Startups Making Key Advances In Low-Cost Rockets In Threat To Spacex: Sridhar Vembu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Zoho's Chief Scientist and Co‐founder Sridhar Vembu on Saturday said that Indian startups are making major advances in low-cost rockets in threat to SpaceX.

"Directly due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government policy, Indian startups are making major advances in low-cost rockets and that poses a threat to SpaceX in the same way the Chinese EVs threaten Tesla," Vembu posted on X responding to a post by Starlink Founder Elon Musk.

Further, the tech leader also said medicine prices in India are among the lowest globally and pointed to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as an example of low‐cost payment infrastructure.

"India has among the lowest drug prices in the world (and is still going lower). People who visit India buy medicines to take home quite regularly now," the X post said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked hard to create a competitive economy where the benefits flow to the average Indian,” Vembu wrote, adding that the Indian government does not tolerate monopolies.

"He has also actively promoted and encouraged a massive surge in startups, and that is the best signal of a highly competitive economy," the post said.

Vembu supported India's economic and digital policies, hailing the country's low data costs and competitive markets.

He said Indians routinely use dual‐SIM phones with large data plans because they are affordable.

"India has among the lowest data prices in the world. It is so good that I don't even bother to connect to local Wi-Fi when I travel in India and just tether my phone to work on my computer," he said.

In a separate post on Friday, Vembu said Indians have made major contributions to US technology prowess but warned that many on US visas face the prospect of uprooting lives built through hard work.

“A big part of America no longer wants us,” the Zoho Co-founder said.

-IANS

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