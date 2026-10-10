Urmila Matondkar Visits Sanjivani Hanuman Temple: Peace That You Feel Here Is Unmissable

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar visited the hilltop Sanjivani Hanuman temple and shared glimpses of her spiritual experience.

Urmila took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself seeking divine blessings from the temple. She went on to highlight the legend associated with Lord Hanuman, whose foot is believed to have touched the hill as he flew back carrying the mountain.

She wrote in the caption:“India n its beautiful temples... Had a great opportunity to visit the historic hilltop Sanjivani Hanuman temple.”

“Legend says that as Hanuman ji flew back carrying the mountain, his foot touched this specific hilltop, which is why the summit's rock formation is revered in the shape of a foot. The peace that you feel here is unmissable.”

The Sri Hanuman Sanjeevani Devalayam is a hill-top Hindu temple located at the highest peak in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh.

Urmila made her debut as a child in the 1977 film Karm. She gained recognition with Masoom, following which she appeared in few other films.

In 1987, as a teenager, she acted in the highly acclaimed film Dacait, where she played the role of Sunny Deol's sister. Her first lead role came with the Malayalam film Chanakyan, and her subsequent lead role in Hindi cinema with Narsimha.

After which she was seen in Hindi films such as Judaai, Satya,Dillagi, Khoobsurat, Jungle, Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, Ek Hasina Thi, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Bas Ek Pal and Ajoba.

Urmila's film in the south include Thacholi Varghese Chekavar, Antham, Gaayam, Indian and Anaganaga Oka Roju.

In addition to acting in films, she has featured as a talent judge for various dance reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and DID Super Moms.

She was last seen in the 2018 film Blackmail, a black comedy film directed by Abhinay Deo. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh and Divya Dutta in lead roles and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Apurba Sengupta and Rohit Kadu Deshmukh.