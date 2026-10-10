Abhijeet Dipke Detained Inside Delhi-Bound Aircraft Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar (WATCH)

Abhijeet Dipke Detained at Delhi Airport Before CJP Protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was taken into custody by Delhi Police on Saturday, October 10, shortly after his flight from Mumbai arrived in the national capital. The action came just hours before the party's planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Instead of waiting for the passengers to leave the aircraft, police personnel entered the plane and approached Dipke. He began an Instagram live during the encounter, recording officers entering the cabin and the ensuing exchange. CJP members Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also detained from the aircraft, according to reports.

Footage shared by Dipke showed the group challenging the police over the decision to detain them before they had disembarked. In the video, Dipke addressed the women officers and said:“You could have waited till we came out. Come arrest us, we are not afraid.”

#WATCH | Delhi Police personnel enter the aircraft that was carrying Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke to Delhi. The flight landed at IGI Airport a few minutes ago.

"...I have come here to be arrested; arrest me," Abhijeet Dipke tells Delhi Police

"No, this is not an arrest. Please cooperate," Delhi Police personnel tell him.

- ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

Why Was the CJP Founder Detained?

Dipke had travelled to Delhi to take part in the CJP's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar. The party wanted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign, citing concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raising questions about electoral transparency.

Delhi Police had refused permission for the planned gathering and introduced heightened security measures across central Delhi. Authorities cited public-order concerns as they prepared for the demonstration.