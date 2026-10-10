UK Sanctions Three Crypto Exchanges Linked To Russian Illicit Funds

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The UK government has taken another step to disrupt Russia-linked crypto flows by sanctioning three cryptocurrency exchanges and two payment platforms, alleging they have supported efforts to bypass Western financial restrictions.

According to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the targeted service providers were connected to entities operating through Kyrgyzstan and were accused of facilitating transactions tied to the Kremlin-backed A7 financial network. The FCDO said the designations aim to make it“harder” for sanctioned parties to move and access funds.

The UK sanctioned three crypto exchanges and two payment platforms over alleged support for Russia sanctions evasion, according to the FCDO. Several of the firms were reportedly linked to Kyrgyzstan and to activity associated with the A7 network. The UK cited Chainalysis findings that sanctioned processors-including Cryptomus and Heleket-received funds from thousands of illicit counterparties. UK sanctions arrive amid continued onchain activity for A7-linked stablecoin rails, with CertiK reporting large transaction totals.

Key takeawaysUK sanctions target Kyrgyzstan-linked exchanges and payment processors

In an announcement issued Thursday, the FCDO said three service providers were tied to Kyrgyzstan, while two were accused of playing a role in transactions associated with the A7 network. The UK's stated rationale is consistent with broader sanctions strategy: limiting the channels that can be used to convert value, route payments, or otherwise sustain sanctioned activity.

The FCDO also emphasized the scale of claimed A7-linked activity, noting that the financial network said it moved more than $90 billion last year-an amount the UK described as close to half of Russia's annual military expenditure. While the figure is attributed to A7's own claims, it underscores why regulators view the network's infrastructure as a high-priority target.

Chainalysis links sanctioned payment platforms to illicit counterparts

To substantiate its allegations, the UK announcement leaned on research conducted by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. The analytics company found that two of the sanctioned payment processors-Cryptomus and Heleket-received funds from thousands of illicit counterparties.

Chainalysis reported that the activity peaked at as many as 900 entities within a single month in late 2025. In addition to identifying the counterparties, Chainalysis also connected another sanctioned platform, the Kyrgyzstani TokenSpot exchange, to the A7 network.

The same analysis determined that TokenSpot, along with exchanges named Grinex and Meer, received more than $308 million from the same HTX deposit address. Taken together, these findings suggest a pattern of value funneling through shared deposit infrastructure-an element that regulators often view as a practical target for enforcement.

Sanctions build on earlier UK designations of HTX-related entities

The UK's latest actions also sit within a broader tightening of crypto sanctions enforcement that has already touched major exchange operators. In May, UK authorities included Huobi Global-the operator of crypto exchange HTX -in a sanctions package aimed at countering backdoor evasion.

At the time, Cointelegraph reported that HTX pushed back against the UK decision, arguing that the designation applied only to Huobi Global as a separate legal entity and maintaining that the online exchange and user funds were not affected. The current sanctions focus on different named platforms and payment processors, but the connection highlights how compliance scrutiny has expanded beyond individual tokens or networks to include the service layers that enable transfers.

Onchain activity continues for A7-linked stablecoin rails

While the UK moves to restrict access points used by alleged Russia-linked activity, blockchain observers say some A7-associated value flows are continuing. CertiK, as referenced in the FCDO-related reporting, said the ruble-backed A7A5 stablecoin processed $110 billion in cumulative onchain transactions leading up to June.

The reporting frames this as continued growth despite Western sanctions. The apparent contradiction-sanctions aimed at disrupting systems versus ongoing transaction volumes-illustrates a common challenge for regulators: cutting off formal access does not necessarily eliminate onchain usage, especially when stablecoin rails and intermediary routing remain active.

Separately, Cointelegraph attempted to reach TokenSpot, Cryptomus, and Heleket for comment regarding the UK sanctions. Responses were not included in the provided information.

What to watch next

For investors and industry participants, the immediate question is whether these designations lead to meaningful reductions in real-world liquidity and onboarding for the sanctioned rails-or whether A7-linked activity simply migrates to other intermediaries. The next signals to monitor will likely include enforcement follow-through, additional compliance actions tied to the same deposit infrastructure, and how analytics providers track counterparties as transaction paths evolve.

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