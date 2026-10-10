US Forces in Okinawa Tighten Restrictions After Marine Arrest
(MENAFN) US military authorities in Okinawa have introduced a series of temporary restrictions following the arrest of a Marine on suspicion of murder, including a 48-hour operational pause, a complete ban on alcohol and limits on personnel leaving their bases.
The measures also include a curfew running from midnight until 5 a.m. for one month, as US commanders seek to reinforce standards of conduct among service members stationed on the Japanese island.
Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the Okinawa Area Coordinator and commanding general of the III Marine Expeditionary Force, said the behavior of US personnel can influence relations with local communities and affect confidence in the alliance and regional security.
The measures were announced after Lance Cpl. Devin Jacob Ballard, 20, who is assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, was arrested in connection with the death of 39-year-old Anna Yagi. She was found at a hotel in Naha’s Wakasa district early Saturday.
Police said Yagi died from asphyxiation after Ballard allegedly applied pressure to her neck. Ballard has denied the allegations, while the case was sent to prosecutors on Monday.
The incident prompted an emergency rally in Okinawa City on Sunday evening. Participants held a moment of silence for Yagi and voiced criticism over previous US military commitments to maintaining discipline among service members.
Japan also summoned the US envoy following the incident.
During the 48-hour operational pause, commanders and senior enlisted personnel will conduct training for all service members, focusing on discipline, standards of conduct and their responsibilities toward Okinawan communities, Watson said.
The measures also include a curfew running from midnight until 5 a.m. for one month, as US commanders seek to reinforce standards of conduct among service members stationed on the Japanese island.
Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the Okinawa Area Coordinator and commanding general of the III Marine Expeditionary Force, said the behavior of US personnel can influence relations with local communities and affect confidence in the alliance and regional security.
The measures were announced after Lance Cpl. Devin Jacob Ballard, 20, who is assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, was arrested in connection with the death of 39-year-old Anna Yagi. She was found at a hotel in Naha’s Wakasa district early Saturday.
Police said Yagi died from asphyxiation after Ballard allegedly applied pressure to her neck. Ballard has denied the allegations, while the case was sent to prosecutors on Monday.
The incident prompted an emergency rally in Okinawa City on Sunday evening. Participants held a moment of silence for Yagi and voiced criticism over previous US military commitments to maintaining discipline among service members.
Japan also summoned the US envoy following the incident.
During the 48-hour operational pause, commanders and senior enlisted personnel will conduct training for all service members, focusing on discipline, standards of conduct and their responsibilities toward Okinawan communities, Watson said.
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