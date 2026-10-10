Messi Says Farewell to Argentina After Final International Match
(MENAFN) Lionel Messi emotionally said goodbye to Argentina’s national team on Tuesday, describing his time representing the country as “the best thing that happened” in his life after making his final international appearance.
Messi addressed supporters at the packed Monumental Stadium following Argentina’s 3-0 friendly win over Benin, reflecting on the more than 20 years he spent playing in the national colors.
“It is very difficult to say anything today. There are so many emotions. The first thing I think about is my father,” Messi said at the beginning of his address.
The 39-year-old expressed his gratitude to Argentine supporters for remaining behind him throughout his career, which included several difficult defeats before he eventually guided the national side to victories in both the Copa America and World Cup.
“I have nothing left to do but say thank you,” he said. “Even in the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, working or giving my all.”
“Playing for the Argentina national team is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you. It was the best thing that happened to me in my life.”
Messi also paid tribute to the teammates who shared different stages of his international career, emphasizing their commitment to Argentina and the national shirt.
“We are an extraordinary group, and that is why we achieved everything we achieved,” he said.
Messi addressed supporters at the packed Monumental Stadium following Argentina’s 3-0 friendly win over Benin, reflecting on the more than 20 years he spent playing in the national colors.
“It is very difficult to say anything today. There are so many emotions. The first thing I think about is my father,” Messi said at the beginning of his address.
The 39-year-old expressed his gratitude to Argentine supporters for remaining behind him throughout his career, which included several difficult defeats before he eventually guided the national side to victories in both the Copa America and World Cup.
“I have nothing left to do but say thank you,” he said. “Even in the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, working or giving my all.”
“Playing for the Argentina national team is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you. It was the best thing that happened to me in my life.”
Messi also paid tribute to the teammates who shared different stages of his international career, emphasizing their commitment to Argentina and the national shirt.
“We are an extraordinary group, and that is why we achieved everything we achieved,” he said.
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