Childhood Obesity Rises Sharply Across World–WHO
(MENAFN) The number of children and adolescents living with obesity has increased dramatically worldwide, with about 170 million people between the ages of 5 and 19 affected in 2024, according to the World Health Organization.
The global prevalence of obesity within this age group climbed from 2% in 1990 to 8% in 2024, representing a fourfold increase over the period. The affected population included approximately 70 million children aged 5 to 9 and 100 million adolescents between 10 and 19.
The figures were released alongside the WHO’s first guidance specifically addressing obesity treatment among children and adolescents. The recommendations emphasize coordinated approaches involving healthier diets, regular physical activity and behavioral interventions.
The agency advises against using weight-loss medications, bariatric surgery or weight-management devices for children between birth and age 9 as treatments for obesity.
For adolescents aged 10 to 19, approved weight-loss medications "may be considered" if a supervised, comprehensive lifestyle program has not produced the intended results. Bariatric surgery can also be considered in cases of severe obesity, but only under strict medical conditions.
The WHO cautioned that obesity during childhood and adolescence can contribute to serious health problems later in life and increase the risk of conditions such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease at younger ages.
Beyond physical health, the agency also pointed to the psychological and social effects of obesity. Stigma, bullying, anxiety, depression and reduced self-esteem can affect young people living with obesity, highlighting the need to address mental and physical health together.
The global prevalence of obesity within this age group climbed from 2% in 1990 to 8% in 2024, representing a fourfold increase over the period. The affected population included approximately 70 million children aged 5 to 9 and 100 million adolescents between 10 and 19.
The figures were released alongside the WHO’s first guidance specifically addressing obesity treatment among children and adolescents. The recommendations emphasize coordinated approaches involving healthier diets, regular physical activity and behavioral interventions.
The agency advises against using weight-loss medications, bariatric surgery or weight-management devices for children between birth and age 9 as treatments for obesity.
For adolescents aged 10 to 19, approved weight-loss medications "may be considered" if a supervised, comprehensive lifestyle program has not produced the intended results. Bariatric surgery can also be considered in cases of severe obesity, but only under strict medical conditions.
The WHO cautioned that obesity during childhood and adolescence can contribute to serious health problems later in life and increase the risk of conditions such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease at younger ages.
Beyond physical health, the agency also pointed to the psychological and social effects of obesity. Stigma, bullying, anxiety, depression and reduced self-esteem can affect young people living with obesity, highlighting the need to address mental and physical health together.
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