US Justice Department Adopts Super Intelligence Term in Official Documents
(MENAFN) The US Justice Department has instructed its employees to replace the term artificial intelligence with “super intelligence” in official communications and legal documents, according to reports.
Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter outlined the change in an internal memorandum circulated among department personnel.
"Terminology used by the Federal Government should reflect the transformative capabilities of extraordinary technologies being pioneered by American innovators," McCotter wrote in the memo.
The new terminology follows an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on Sept. 29 under the title "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence." The order directs federal agencies to use the alternative terminology “to the maximum extent permitted by law” when carrying out their official duties.
The policy also extends to legal proceedings and attorney submissions. Justice Department personnel have been instructed to use either “super intelligence” or the abbreviation “SI” in court filings where applicable.
The change is an internal terminology policy within the US government and does not alter the internationally established meaning or use of the term artificial intelligence.
Trump had previously directed federal agencies to adopt the terminology across government websites, policy documents and official communications. His administration has argued that the word “artificial” can make advanced technological systems appear less authentic or capable.
Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter outlined the change in an internal memorandum circulated among department personnel.
"Terminology used by the Federal Government should reflect the transformative capabilities of extraordinary technologies being pioneered by American innovators," McCotter wrote in the memo.
The new terminology follows an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on Sept. 29 under the title "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence." The order directs federal agencies to use the alternative terminology “to the maximum extent permitted by law” when carrying out their official duties.
The policy also extends to legal proceedings and attorney submissions. Justice Department personnel have been instructed to use either “super intelligence” or the abbreviation “SI” in court filings where applicable.
The change is an internal terminology policy within the US government and does not alter the internationally established meaning or use of the term artificial intelligence.
Trump had previously directed federal agencies to adopt the terminology across government websites, policy documents and official communications. His administration has argued that the word “artificial” can make advanced technological systems appear less authentic or capable.
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