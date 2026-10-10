Haiti Delays Elections as Political Crisis Deepens
(MENAFN) Haiti has indefinitely postponed its long-awaited general elections as continuing gang violence, territorial blockades and administrative difficulties prevent authorities from moving forward with the planned vote.
"Following consultations with political actors and in view of the adoption, in the Council of Ministers, on October 5, 2026, of the amendments made to the Electoral Decree of June 2, 2026, certain deadlines of the electoral process are being rescheduled," the Provisional Electoral Council said in a statement Monday.
The electoral body said the campaign period has been put on hold, with replacement dates to be announced after an updated electoral framework is completed in coordination with authorized political groups.
To give political parties additional time, the council extended the deadline for online candidate registrations and the submission of required documents until Oct. 31. It also called on eligible Haitians to continue adding their names to the existing voter registration lists.
The election had been scheduled for Dec. 13 and was expected to determine the country's next president, as well as members of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies. Voters were also due to choose representatives for departmental assemblies and municipal administrations.
Haiti has not held a nationwide general election since 2016 and currently has no nationally elected officials. The political situation deteriorated further after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July 2021, followed by the gradual expiration of legislative mandates and the absence of new elections.
"Following consultations with political actors and in view of the adoption, in the Council of Ministers, on October 5, 2026, of the amendments made to the Electoral Decree of June 2, 2026, certain deadlines of the electoral process are being rescheduled," the Provisional Electoral Council said in a statement Monday.
The electoral body said the campaign period has been put on hold, with replacement dates to be announced after an updated electoral framework is completed in coordination with authorized political groups.
To give political parties additional time, the council extended the deadline for online candidate registrations and the submission of required documents until Oct. 31. It also called on eligible Haitians to continue adding their names to the existing voter registration lists.
The election had been scheduled for Dec. 13 and was expected to determine the country's next president, as well as members of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies. Voters were also due to choose representatives for departmental assemblies and municipal administrations.
Haiti has not held a nationwide general election since 2016 and currently has no nationally elected officials. The political situation deteriorated further after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July 2021, followed by the gradual expiration of legislative mandates and the absence of new elections.
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