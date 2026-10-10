New Israeli Attacks Kill Three Palestinians Across Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday killed three Palestinians, including a teenager and a member of the Palestinian Civil Defense, while several others were wounded, according to reports.
A volunteer medic with the Palestinian Civil Defense was killed in an Israeli airstrike while traveling to assist people injured near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
In the southern part of the enclave, the body of a 17-year-old Palestinian was taken to Nasser Hospital after he was killed in a drone strike in the Qizan Abu Rashwan area south of Khan Younis, according to a medical source.
Another Palestinian man in his 60s was killed when an Israeli drone targeted the Khan Younis camp, a medical source said.
The attacks also left several Palestinians injured, while another teenager died on Wednesday after previously sustaining wounds.
Separately, two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli drone attack near Abu Hussein School in Jabalia in northern Gaza, according to a medical source.
A volunteer medic with the Palestinian Civil Defense was killed in an Israeli airstrike while traveling to assist people injured near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
In the southern part of the enclave, the body of a 17-year-old Palestinian was taken to Nasser Hospital after he was killed in a drone strike in the Qizan Abu Rashwan area south of Khan Younis, according to a medical source.
Another Palestinian man in his 60s was killed when an Israeli drone targeted the Khan Younis camp, a medical source said.
The attacks also left several Palestinians injured, while another teenager died on Wednesday after previously sustaining wounds.
Separately, two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli drone attack near Abu Hussein School in Jabalia in northern Gaza, according to a medical source.
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