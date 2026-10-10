El-Sisi Begins State Visit to South Korea for Summit Talks with Lee
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, with a high-level meeting with President Lee Jae Myung scheduled as part of his trip.
El-Sisi arrived at Seoul Air Base, beginning an Asian tour that will also include stops in Malaysia and Indonesia, according to reports.
The South Korean presidential office said Lee invited the Egyptian president to Seoul and that the two leaders would meet for formal summit discussions on Thursday.
Their talks are expected to focus heavily on strengthening economic ties, with trade, investment, infrastructure development and supply-chain cooperation among the key areas under consideration. The leaders are also expected to explore ways to increase exchanges between their populations.
Political developments in the region and broader international issues are also expected to feature in the discussions, according to South Korean presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.
South Korea views the visit as an opportunity to advance bilateral relations toward a strategic partnership while deepening its cooperation with countries across Africa and the Middle East.
The visit marks El-Sisi’s first trip to South Korea since 2016.
The two presidents most recently met in Cairo in November 2025, when Lee traveled to Egypt during an earlier visit to the country.
El-Sisi arrived at Seoul Air Base, beginning an Asian tour that will also include stops in Malaysia and Indonesia, according to reports.
The South Korean presidential office said Lee invited the Egyptian president to Seoul and that the two leaders would meet for formal summit discussions on Thursday.
Their talks are expected to focus heavily on strengthening economic ties, with trade, investment, infrastructure development and supply-chain cooperation among the key areas under consideration. The leaders are also expected to explore ways to increase exchanges between their populations.
Political developments in the region and broader international issues are also expected to feature in the discussions, according to South Korean presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.
South Korea views the visit as an opportunity to advance bilateral relations toward a strategic partnership while deepening its cooperation with countries across Africa and the Middle East.
The visit marks El-Sisi’s first trip to South Korea since 2016.
The two presidents most recently met in Cairo in November 2025, when Lee traveled to Egypt during an earlier visit to the country.
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