South Korea Sends Nuri Rocket Into Orbit With Satellite Payload
(MENAFN) South Korea successfully sent its domestically developed Nuri space rocket into orbit on Wednesday, marking the vehicle’s fifth mission and delivering 15 satellites into space.
The 200-ton rocket lifted off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, roughly 400 kilometers southwest of Seoul, at 12:25 p.m. local time, according to reports.
The mission carried five microsatellites belonging to the New-space Earth Observation Satellite Constellation for National Safety (NEONSAT) program, along with 10 CubeSats.
The NEONSAT satellites, numbered from 2 to 6, were scheduled for deployment at an altitude of approximately 575 kilometers. Each satellite was to be released roughly 35 to 40 seconds apart before the remaining CubeSats were deployed.
Weighing under 100 kilograms each, the NEONSAT satellites are equipped with electro-optical cameras capable of identifying objects measuring as little as 1 meter in black-and-white images.
The constellation is intended to provide monitoring of the Korean Peninsula and nearby regions, supporting national security operations as well as disaster-response efforts.
South Korea plans to send another five NEONSAT satellites into orbit during Nuri’s sixth mission next year. Their deployment is expected to complete the planned 10-satellite constellation.
The 200-ton rocket lifted off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, roughly 400 kilometers southwest of Seoul, at 12:25 p.m. local time, according to reports.
The mission carried five microsatellites belonging to the New-space Earth Observation Satellite Constellation for National Safety (NEONSAT) program, along with 10 CubeSats.
The NEONSAT satellites, numbered from 2 to 6, were scheduled for deployment at an altitude of approximately 575 kilometers. Each satellite was to be released roughly 35 to 40 seconds apart before the remaining CubeSats were deployed.
Weighing under 100 kilograms each, the NEONSAT satellites are equipped with electro-optical cameras capable of identifying objects measuring as little as 1 meter in black-and-white images.
The constellation is intended to provide monitoring of the Korean Peninsula and nearby regions, supporting national security operations as well as disaster-response efforts.
South Korea plans to send another five NEONSAT satellites into orbit during Nuri’s sixth mission next year. Their deployment is expected to complete the planned 10-satellite constellation.
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