South Korea Moves to Record North Korea Border Violations
(MENAFN) South Korea is preparing to officially classify recent North Korean activities near the inter-Korean border as breaches of the Armistice Agreement, according to reports.
The move follows a joint investigation conducted by South Korea and the UN Command (UNC) into North Korean activities near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL).
The investigation found that mines deliberately placed by North Korea on the South Korean side of the MDL caused an explosion on Sept. 21 that injured three South Korean soldiers, with two sustaining serious wounds.
“Following a joint investigation with the UNC into North Korea's MDL incursions, we plan to formalize its armistice violations,” the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a document submitted to lawmakers.
Seoul is also seeking to arrange military talks with Pyongyang to reduce the possibility of unintended clashes along the border. The discussions could focus on restoring military communication hotlines and resolving disagreements over the exact position of the MDL.
Tensions between the two Koreas have grown since the September explosion. South Korea has accused North Korea of intentionally placing two mines inside the Demilitarized Zone.
Pyongyang has denied the accusation, describing it as “blame shifting” while accusing Seoul of trying to portray its efforts to reinforce the border as a “military invasion.”
The move follows a joint investigation conducted by South Korea and the UN Command (UNC) into North Korean activities near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL).
The investigation found that mines deliberately placed by North Korea on the South Korean side of the MDL caused an explosion on Sept. 21 that injured three South Korean soldiers, with two sustaining serious wounds.
“Following a joint investigation with the UNC into North Korea's MDL incursions, we plan to formalize its armistice violations,” the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a document submitted to lawmakers.
Seoul is also seeking to arrange military talks with Pyongyang to reduce the possibility of unintended clashes along the border. The discussions could focus on restoring military communication hotlines and resolving disagreements over the exact position of the MDL.
Tensions between the two Koreas have grown since the September explosion. South Korea has accused North Korea of intentionally placing two mines inside the Demilitarized Zone.
Pyongyang has denied the accusation, describing it as “blame shifting” while accusing Seoul of trying to portray its efforts to reinforce the border as a “military invasion.”
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