Uzbekistan, UK Discuss Trade, Investment, And UKEF-Backed Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UK Minister of State for Trade Anas Sarwar discussed expanding trade, investment and financial cooperation, including new projects backed by UK Export Finance (UKEF), during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 9.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Sarwar, who visited Uzbekistan to attend the second meeting of the Uzbekistan-UK Joint Economic Committee, conveyed greetings and a special message from UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham to Mirziyoyev.

The sides reviewed the development of bilateral relations, highlighting growing political dialogue, exchanges at various levels, and cooperation in security.

Particular attention was paid to developing new projects with potential UKEF participation in infrastructure, energy, finance, geology, transport, education and health care.

Moreover, the UK side expressed readiness to support the development of the Tashkent International Financial Centre, which is planned to operate under English law.

“Following the meeting, the parties agreed to adopt a joint roadmap for further developing multifaceted cooperation,” the presidential administration said.

The meeting followed the second session of the Uzbekistan-UK Joint Economic Committee, where officials also discussed trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

Meanwhile, economic ties between the two countries have expanded. There are 260 joint ventures in Uzbekistan involving British and Uzbek partners. Uzbekistan's National Investment Fund recently completed an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, while the British financial institution Standard Chartered operates in the country, and bp is actively engaged in the oil and gas sector.

In addition, the two countries have established three joint universities, and presidential schools operate in partnership with the University of Cambridge. According to information, the number of British tourists visiting Uzbekistan is also growing.