Delhi Turned Into Fortress Ahead Of CJP Protest, Says Jairam Ramesh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Congress General Secretary and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh on Saturday alleged that the national Capital had been turned into a fortress ahead of a proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, claiming that the Centre was nervous about young people raising concerns over their constitutional right to vote.

Jairam Ramesh took to social media 'X' and said, "The nation's capital has been turned into a fortress. Armed security personnel are all over the place. The PM-HM duo is extremely nervous and rattled by a peaceful protest by youth deeply concerned with the planned stealing of their Constitutional right to vote guaranteed by Article 326."

He also levelled allegations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, questioning his conduct and demanding his resignation.

"There is incontrovertible evidence that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar faithfully executed the orders given to him by the destructive duo, when he was appointed. In December 2023, a law giving him lifelong immunity was bulldozed through Parliament when 145 Opposition MPs had been suspended," he said.

Calling for the CEC's resignation, the Congress leader said,“The resignation of the CEC, who has lied to the Supreme Court itself, has become a moral imperative. But it is only the first step to reclaim the very foundations of our democracy, which is so very essential for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of all people, especially the youth."

Ramesh also demanded the suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that the exercise had already disenfranchised over 13 crore Indians.

"The suspension of the SIR that has already disenfranchised over 13 crore Indians is essential to restore public faith and trust in our election system," Ramesh added.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened across Delhi ahead of the proposed protest by the CJP and the All India Students' Association (AISA) at Jantar Mantar. The groups have called on supporters to gather to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of manipulation of voter lists.

With memories of the July 20 unrest and police action during protests over the alleged NEET paper leaks, which preceded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, still fresh, authorities have imposed extensive security restrictions.

More than 20,000 police personnel and members of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed across the national Capital to maintain law and order.

Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations have been closed since Friday night, while train services to two of Delhi's major railway stations have been cancelled. With permission for the proposed protest yet to be granted, police have intensified surveillance across the city amid concerns over a possible large-scale mobilisation.