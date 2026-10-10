Rajnath Singh In Jodhpur For Exercise Tarang Shakti Today

MENAFN - IANS) Jodhpur, Oct 10 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Jodhpur on Saturday to participate in activities associated with Exercise Tarang Shakti, currently being held at the Jodhpur Air Force Station and scheduled to continue until 12 October.

During his visit, he will witness an aerial display and participate in the scheduled programme, which will also include an exchange of mementos and an address by the Defence Minister.

Ahead of the visit, the local administration and police have stepped up security arrangements.

"Today, 10th October, I shall be in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Looking forward to attend the second edition of 'Exercise Tarang Shakti-2026' hosted by the Indian Air Force," the Defence Minister said in a post on X.

On Friday, police officials inspected the proposed route from the Air Force Station to Umaid Bhawan Palace and reviewed security measures along the route to ensure smooth movement and adequate security.

Later in the day, a media briefing and press conference will be organised at the Station Auditorium. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Indian Air Force, along with other distinguished visitors, will arrive at the auditorium between 3.05 p.m. and 3.10 p.m. on Saturday

The CAS will address the gathering at 3.10 p.m., followed by a press conference at 3.15 p.m.

Exercise Tarang Shakti highlights the Indian Air Force's operational capabilities and provides a platform for engagement and interaction with the media.

Exercise Tarang Shakti provides a platform to showcase the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force and India's growing defence capabilities.

The exercise also offers opportunities for engagement with friendly foreign nations and strengthens cooperation among participating forces.

The aerial display and associated engagements are expected to highlight the capabilities of Indian military platforms, weapon systems and defence technologies. Such initiatives are aligned with India's broader efforts to promote indigenous defence manufacturing, expand defence exports and encourage international collaboration in the defence sector.

The Defence Minister's visit is among the key engagements associated with the ongoing exercise at Jodhpur, which brings together military activities and opportunities to showcase India's air power and defence preparedness.