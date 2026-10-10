Delhi Protest: Over 500 Detained, 50 With Criminal Records Held

Delhi Police on Saturday detained around 500 people who arrived in different groups from various locations ahead of the planned protest in the national capital, while nearly 50 people with criminal antecedents were also apprehended as part of preventive measures, officials said.

"Around 500 people coming in different groups from various locations have been detained. In addition, nearly 50 anti-social elements with criminal antecedents have been picked up so that they do not disturb the atmosphere or incite trouble," Delhi Police said.

Extensive Security Measures Implemented

As part of the security arrangements, the New Delhi district has been divided into 20 operational zones, with dedicated detention centres established for each zone, police said.

"The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, and dedicated detention centres have been set up for each zone. Stadiums across the national capital have also been converted into temporary detention centres," the police added.

Protesters Gather Amid Heavy Security

Several demonstrators were detained after gathering at Jantar Mantar and Sansad Marg amid tight security and extensive barricading across the national capital.

Security personnel have been deployed at multiple locations as CJP activists remain firm on their call to protest against the Election Commission.

Entry points to the national capital have been placed under heightened security, while 46 Metro stations remain closed, according to the details provided.

Police Strategy to Avoid Recurrence of Unrest

The security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incident during the demonstration, with police seeking to avoid a recurrence of the July 20 protests.

Unlike the arrangements made during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have been authorised to carry lathis and batons.

In view of alleged attempts to record and circulate videos portraying police personnel in a negative light, teams have been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters.

Designated Detention Centres

Those detained are to be taken to six designated centres: Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, the Community Centre in Daulatpur and the Community Centre in Pandrawal. (ANI)

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