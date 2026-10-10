Spike Strips, Barricades Deployed In Delhi Ahead Of CJP-INDIA Protest

Delhi Police has tightened security across the national capital ahead of a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the INDIA bloc at Jantar Mantar, with spike strips, barricades and additional security personnel deployed at key locations.

Security Measures and Transport Disruptions

Spike strips have been installed on roads in the Mohan Estate area to restrict vehicular movement and regulate access. Police have also intensified barricading at important traffic intersections and heightened security at major transport hubs.

Several trains at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station have reportedly been cancelled as part of the security measures ahead of the demonstration.

Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers around central administrative areas, including the roundabout near Hotel Le Méridien. The deployment includes Delhi Police personnel, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), the Delhi Police Pink Force and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Drones are also being used to monitor the security situation and crowd movements around the Hotel Le Méridien roundabout.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit gates at several metro stations ahead of the protest. According to an official communication, Delhi Police proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations across the national capital and reducing train frequency at these stations in view of the planned demonstration.

Restrictions Imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate on Saturday imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across the district from October 10 to October 20 to maintain law and order. According to an ex parte order issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Archana Singh, the restrictions were imposed in view of the upcoming festive occasions, including Navratri, Mahanavami and Dussehra, as well as government recruitment examinations, board examinations and demonstrations planned by farmer unions and political organisations.

Protest Details and Political Context

Earlier, police detained several protesters who had begun gathering at Jantar Mantar for the CJP demonstration.

CJP has called for a protest on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The proposed protest comes amid an escalating political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged "vote chori" and the revision of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police denied permission for the party to hold the demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing a previous breakdown of law and order in the area. (ANI)

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