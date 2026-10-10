Rs18 Crore! Inside Sara Ali Khan's Home: 3 Stunning Corners That Blend Royal Roots With Modern Style

Step inside Sara Ali Khan's Juhu apartment and explore three standout spaces, from an elegant living room and playful bedroom to a peaceful pooja room reflecting family traditions and personal style.

The Mumbai apartment of Sara Ali Khan presents an example of a style that combines traditional family values, a personal touch and elegance. The young actress lives in the flat in Juhu along with her mother – Amrita Singh and brother - Ibrahim Ali Khan. Despite the fact that the background of the actress' family is related to royality, the interior of the flat looks stylish thanks to cozy atmosphere and bright interior details.

Below there are three interesting rooms from the Juhu home of Sara Ali Khan.

The living room shows how the actress prefers a home where interiors look cozy but not too formal. Light walls and modest furniture create a base for the room. Artworks and photos along with decorative accessories add some character to the interiors.

Bright cushions and decorative elements create a cozy atmosphere of the living room and make it suitable for both family meetings and leisure.

The bedroom is an area which gives out a younger vibe compared to the common areas in the apartment. Bright colors and personalized decorations make the bedroom more of a personal comfort space.

It does not have a unified theme like the others but rather it has a playful mood. In the same way as the contrast between colors in the bedroom and the living room gives an indication of how areas in a house should not have the same mood.

In contrast to other brightly designed areas of the house, the pooja room stands out as one of the quiet corners in the house. It gives off a different impression as compared to other rooms since of its spiritual significance in the household.

As opposed to the living room, which accommodates shared activities and the bedroom, which is personalized according to one's own preferences, the pooja room provides time for reflection and prayers.