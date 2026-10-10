Trump's Russian Diesel Deal Fuels US Double-Standard Row

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 10 (IANS) President Donald Trump's agreement to secure Russian diesel supplies has triggered accusations of double standards from American commentators and social media users, who questioned why Washington penalised India for buying Russian oil while now seeking fuel from Moscow to ease its own energy crisis.

The controversy intensified on Friday after Trump announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to supply millions of tonnes of diesel to American and global markets, prompting the US Treasury Department to temporarily ease sanctions on Russian diesel transactions.

The decision came less than a month after Trump signed bipartisan legislation authorising tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major purchasers of Russian oil and gas, including countries such as India and China.

American journalist Catherine Rampell raised the contradiction in a sharply worded post on X.

"does this mean we will soon start tariffing ourselves?" she asked, referring to the administration's newly acquired powers to penalise major purchasers of Russian energy.

Political journalist Sam Stein also highlighted the reversal, noting that Trump had recently signed legislation intended to tighten economic pressure on Moscow.

"Three weeks ago Trump signed the Lindsey Graham Russia Sanctions bill as a testament to Graham's commitment to put an economic stranglehold on Putin," Stein wrote, before contrasting it with Friday's announcement of Russian fuel supplies.

The reactions echoed criticism emerging from social media accounts, where users questioned the consistency of Washington's approach towards Russian energy purchases.

The verified X account News Matrix recalled Trump's earlier criticism of India's oil imports and asked whether the same reasoning applied to the United States.

"If India buying Russian oil = funding Putin's war machine... does the same logic apply to the USA?" it asked.

"Or is it only 'funding Russia' when INDIA does it?"

Similar reactions appeared in discussion forums on Reddit.

In a discussion on r/IndianStockMarket, one user wrote, "Rules for thee but not for mee," while another questioned whether Washington would impose a 100 per cent tariff on itself.

A separate discussion on r/IndianStreetBets also criticised the apparent contradiction between Washington's sanctions policy and the new diesel arrangement.

The online reactions were accompanied by criticism from senior American lawmakers.

Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren issued a joint statement condemning the administration's decision to allow Russian diesel sales for six months.

"The President must end his war with Iran instead of funding Russia's war machine," they said.

The senators argued that the move undermined congressional efforts to restrict Moscow's energy revenues and weakened pressure on Putin over the war in Ukraine.

Their criticism followed an October 7 bipartisan letter from Shaheen and Republican Senator Roger Wicker urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to enforce tougher sanctions against Russia's oil tankers, financial networks and military technology suppliers.

The lawmakers called for action against Russia's shadow fleet and warned that delaying economic pressure would allow Moscow to sustain its military campaign.

Trump defended the diesel agreement, arguing that additional fuel supplies were necessary to reduce prices for American consumers, farmers and truckers.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, he thanked Putin for the arrangement and said the United States needed additional diesel supplies.

According to Trump's announcement, Russia would initially supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes thereafter, with further deliveries dependent on refinery capacity.

The Treasury Department issued General License 135, authorising specified transactions involving Russian-origin diesel until April 2027.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the agreement, warning that additional Russian energy revenues could strengthen Moscow's ability to continue the war.