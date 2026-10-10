Union Minister Joshi Calls CJP's Protest 'Childish Act', Accuses Protesters Of Attempting To Create Anarchy

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 10 (IANS) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday termed the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar a 'childish act' and accused the protesters of attempting to create anarchy.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi alleged,“This is a childish act. They come to protest with their people but fail to control them. They assault police personnel and a woman journalist, damage public property and refuse to follow the law and police regulations. This is an attempt to create anarchy.”

Reacting to the INDIA Bloc leaders' meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, Joshi said that there was an established procedure in a democracy to raise concerns before the President.

“In a democracy, there is a system in place. Whenever they feel that something is happening, they should submit it to the President. But they should have done this earlier. Why sleep on the streets for three days and stage a drama? This is just an attempt to shift the blame for their defeat onto someone else,” he claimed.

Commenting on the Supreme Court's remarks regarding the CJP protest, Joshi said the Chief Justice of India had called for reasonable restrictions and that the Delhi Police would decide on the necessary measures.

“The Delhi Police officials will take the decision. They will keep in mind the concerns expressed by the Chief Justice of India and ensure that ordinary people do not face any problems,” he said.

Speaking about West Bengal politics, Joshi said that former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was losing ground in the state and attributed the BJP coming to power to what he described as her misrule and corruption.

“If the BJP has come to power, the sole reason is Mamata's misrule and corruption,” he said.

Earlier, Joshi swept the area near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Patna to promote the message of cleanliness.

He said the country was observing the Seva Sankalp and cleanliness campaign from October 2 to 31. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the campaign in 2014 to raise awareness about cleanliness and encourage people not to litter.