BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Accuses Lop Rahul Gandhi Of Lying After Meeting Prez Murmu On CEC Issue

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks following a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, accusing him of making false claims and questioning his conduct as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Prasad said,“Rahul Gandhi lies; he is an expert at lying. Please spare the President. It is inappropriate, and the party has clearly refuted it; there was no such thing. They keep raising a hue and cry about 'vote theft,' yet look at how badly they lost, Mamata Ji lost badly in bye-elections in West Bengal, even in Murshidabad, where 70 per cent of the population is Muslim and they also lost in a Lok Sabha seat in Assam.”

“People won't vote for them, and yet they keep shouting. I have a suggestion for him: The behaviour you engage in while sitting on the roads of Delhi does not befit a Leader of the Opposition,” he added.

His remarks came after LoP Rahul Gandhi and a delegation of INDIA Bloc leaders met President Murmu to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral system and demand action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Following the meeting, LoP Gandhi said he was“stunned” that“she did not deny” the assertion, though she did seek proof.“We have all the proof of how elections were stolen. The entire country has seen it,” he added.

There was no official word from the President's office on the discussions.

LoP Gandhi also announced that the Opposition would approach the Supreme Court over its concerns regarding the electoral process.

“We will go to the Supreme Court on Monday to meet the Chief Justice of India and hand over a memorandum to him,” the Congress MP further said.

Before the meeting, Gandhi led a group of Opposition MPs and party leaders in a march from Parliament towards Rashtrapati Bhavan. A smaller delegation subsequently met the President to press for the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner.

The memorandum submitted by the Opposition outlined four major demands. These included the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and the repeal of the 2023 law that provides life-long immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

The Opposition also demanded the immediate suspension of the SIR exercise and the restoration of all 13.3 crore voters allegedly deleted from electoral rolls.

Another demand was a return to paper ballots for all elections. The delegation further sought the repeal of all Assembly elections held over the last two years“in which conclusive evidence of 'vote chori' has been presented”.

The INDIA Bloc has repeatedly raised allegations of irregularities in the electoral process, while the BJP has rejected the Opposition's accusations.