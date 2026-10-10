PM Modi, HM Shah Extend Mahalaya Greetings Pray For Happiness, Prosperity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Mahalaya, expressing hope that the blessings of Maa Durga would bring happiness, compassion and hope to society.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said,“Shubho Mahalaya! We seek the blessings of Maa Durga. May the blessings fill our society with happiness, compassion and hope. May there be peace and prosperity all around.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on the sacred occasion, wishing people joy, well-being and prosperity.

“Shubho Mahalaya! Warm greetings to all on the sacred occasion of Mahalaya. May the blessings of Maa Durga fill every life with boundless joy, well-being and prosperity. At the juncture of the end of Pitri Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha, the message of Maa Durga's arrival echoes on Mahalaya. May every life overflow with boundless joy, happiness, and prosperity under Mother's blessings,” HM Shah said.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda also conveyed his wishes, praying for good health, happiness and prosperity.

“My heartfelt greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya. May Maa Durga's blessings always be with us, bringing joy, good health, and prosperity into our lives. Shubho Mahalaya,” he said.

Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha, a period dedicated to paying homage to ancestors, and the beginning of Devi Paksha, heralding the arrival of the festive season. The occasion holds special significance for Bengalis, who eagerly await the arrival of Maa Durga for Durga Puja.

According to Hindu mythology, Mahalaya commemorates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Legend has it that when the gods, including Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, were unable to defeat the demon, they prayed to Adi Shakti for protection. Goddess Durga emerged as the divine force who ultimately defeated Mahishasura.

Mahalaya is also significant for the traditional ritual of 'Chokkhu Daan', during which artists paint the eyes of Goddess Durga's idols. A special puja is performed before the ritual, which symbolically marks the completion of the idols.

On this day, devotees across the country, particularly in Bengal, rise early to perform 'tarpan' on riverbanks, including those of the Ganga, offering water and prayers in remembrance of their departed ancestors. Many families also offer food to Brahmins and distribute meals among the needy as part of the observances.

With Mahalaya, the countdown to Durga Puja begins, bringing devotion, cultural celebrations and festive enthusiasm to communities, especially across West Bengal.