Mahalaya 2026: PM Modi, Amit Shah Greet Nation, Pray For Prosperity

Political Leaders Extend Mahalaya Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on Mahalaya, seeking the blessings of Maa Durga and expressing hope that they would fill society with happiness, compassion and hope, and bring peace and prosperity. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said,“Shubho Mahalaya! We seek the blessings of Maa Durga. May the blessings fill our society with happiness, compassion and hope. May there be peace and prosperity all around.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion, wishing people joy, well-being and prosperity through the blessings of Maa Durga.“Shubho Mahalaya! Warm greetings to all on the sacred occasion of Mahalaya. May the blessings of Maa Durga fill every life with boundless joy, well-being and prosperity,” Shah said in a post on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also greeted people on the occasion, expressing hope that the arrival of Maa Durga would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to everyone. He also prayed for stronger bonds of heritage, culture, unity and brotherhood in West Bengal. In a post on X, Adhikari wrote,” Shubho Mahalaya! On the auspicious beginning of Debi Pokhkhali, I extend my heartfelt love and best wishes to all. Mother is coming; may the arrival of Ma bring every life filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. I pray that the bonds of heritage, culture, unity, and brotherhood in West Bengal grow even stronger. May all be well.”

Devotees Mark Occasion with Rituals

Meanwhile, in Siliguri, West Bengal, devotees took a holy dip at Lal Mohan Mallick Niranjan Ghat. In Tamil Nadu, thousands gathered at the ghats of the Cauvery River in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli, on Mahalaya Amavasya, observed during the Tamil month of Purattasi, to take holy dips and perform rituals for their ancestors. Devotees arrived from Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi and other parts of the state. After completing the rituals, many visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, the Thiruvanaikaval Jambukeswarar Temple and the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple to offer prayers.

In Rameswaram, thousands of devotees took holy dips in the sea at Agni Theertha and performed rituals, including tarpanam, on Mahalaya Amavasya.

Significance of Mahalaya

Mahalaya is celebrated at the end of the month of Shradh (as per the Hindu lunar calendar) or Pitru Paksha, 16 days during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. (ANI)

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