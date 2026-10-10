Drones Take To Delhi Skies To Monitor CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar 35,000 Personnel Deployed (WATCH)

Delhi has been placed under heightened security ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest on Saturday, with drones deployed to monitor sensitive areas in central Delhi. The national capital is witnessing extensive security arrangements, transport restrictions and traffic diversions as authorities prepare for the demonstration scheduled at Jantar Mantar.

According to ANI, drones were monitoring the security situation around a roundabout near a hotel in central Delhi ahead of the planned agitation. The protest has been called to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

#WATCH | Delhi: Drones being used to monitor the security situation around the roundabout near Hotel Le Méridien, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest today. ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

Although Delhi Police has denied permission for the demonstration, organisers have maintained that they intend to go ahead with the protest, prompting authorities to tighten security across the city.

35,000 Personnel, Drones Deployed Across Delhi

Delhi Police has drawn up an extensive security blueprint involving around 35,000 personnel, including police officers and paramilitary forces, to prevent any breach of law and order.

Security has been reinforced across central Delhi, with barricades, surveillance systems and additional personnel deployed at sensitive locations. According to media reports, the security arrangements include drone surveillance, facial recognition systems and CCTV monitoring to keep a close watch on the situation.

Police have also established multiple barricading points and detention facilities to handle attempts to stage unauthorised demonstrations. Security checks have been intensified around Jantar Mantar, Janpath and other sensitive areas, while personnel have been stationed along key approach roads to restrict protesters from entering designated and restricted zones.

The security operation also includes more than 30 blockade points, including locations along Delhi's borders. Police personnel have been instructed to detain individuals attempting to stage unauthorised demonstrations, while Central Armed Police Forces have been placed on alert.

Metro, Railway Services And Mobile Internet Hit

The heightened security measures have also disrupted public transport and communication services across parts of the capital.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) revised its earlier plan to restrict access at 57 stations. According to its latest reported advisory, entry and exit at 45 metro stations were scheduled to remain closed from 9 pm on Friday until 6 pm on Saturday. Passengers have been advised to check the latest DMRC updates for station-specific restrictions and interchange arrangements.

Indian Railways also cancelled services to and from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, potentially affecting passengers travelling through these major railway hubs.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing. The suspension began at 10 pm on Friday and is scheduled to continue until 10 pm on Saturday.

Why Is The CJP Protesting?

The proposed agitation centres on allegations that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has unfairly removed eligible voters from voter lists.

Opposition parties have accused the Election Commission of conducting the revision in a manner that could disadvantage their supporters. The BJP and the poll body, however, have rejected allegations of manipulation.