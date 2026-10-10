Delhi Traffic Alert: 30 Roads Face Diversions Amid CJP Protest Check Affected Routes

Roads to Avoid Amid CJP Protest

Commuters in Delhi should prepare for traffic disruptions on Saturday, October 10, as the Delhi Traffic Police implements diversions at 30 key locations across the national capital. The restrictions began at 6 am ahead of a planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

The traffic arrangements will depend on the prevailing law-and-order situation. Police have warned that movement could be affected at major intersections and roads in central Delhi, potentially slowing journeys for office-goers, visitors and people travelling to transport hubs.

Delhi Traffic Diversions: Check the Affected Roads

According to the traffic advisory, the following locations may experience restrictions or diversions:



Shankar Road Roundabout–Vande Mataram T-Point

Dhaula Kuan Flyover

Jhandewalan Roundabout

Panchkuian Roundabout

Mandi House Roundabout

Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk

Ram Charan Agarwal Chowk

Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk

Connaught Place Outer Circle–Chelmsford Road

MG Marg–Bhairon Road

Lodhi Road Flyover

Neela Gumbad Roundabout

Madarsa T-Point

Samrat Hotel Roundabout

Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg crossing

Under Bhikaji Cama Place Flyover

Under Moti Bagh Flyover

Ring Road–San Martin Marg T-Point

Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road Roundabout

Windsor Palace Roundabout

Tolstoy Marg–Janpath crossing

Rail Bhawan Roundabout

Jai Singh Road–Parliament Street crossing

Connaught Place Outer Circle–Barakhamba Road

Gol Dak Khana Roundabout

Patel Chowk Roundabout

Jai Singh Road–Ashoka Road T-Point

RML Hospital Roundabout Connaught Place Outer Circle–Parliament Street

Why Has Delhi Traffic Police Issued the Advisory?

The restrictions are linked to the planned CJP demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest is connected to concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with demonstrators demanding the election chief's resignation.

What Should Commuters Do?

Police have advised people to avoid non-essential travel and plan their journeys in advance. Those heading to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals or the airport through New Delhi and central Delhi should allow additional travel time.

The traffic police have also indicated that restrictions could be eased or adjusted depending on conditions on the ground. Commuters should monitor official Delhi Traffic Police updates before setting out and follow instructions from personnel deployed at diversion points.