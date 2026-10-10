ESMA Requests Proof That Tokenized Collateral Can Be Cashed In Crises

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Europe's financial-market regulator is asking industry participants to prove that clearinghouses can access and liquidate tokenized collateral during periods of market stress. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) published a call for evidence on the use of tokenized collateral in central clearing, focusing on whether the current rulebook and operational arrangements are robust enough when a clearing member defaults.

In the initiative, ESMA Chair Verena Ross said the goal is to ensure tokenized markets can function safely and at scale across borders, with legal certainty, interoperable infrastructure, and effective supervision. The request for evidence, released this week, is designed to gather practical inputs from market participants before ESMA reaches further conclusions on how tokenized assets should be supervised within EU clearing frameworks.

ESMA is collecting evidence on whether clearinghouses can access tokenized collateral and convert it into cash quickly if a clearing member defaults. The consultation covers tokenized representations of traditional assets as well as assets issued directly on distributed ledger technology. ESMA highlights potential liquidity frictions caused by token-specific redemption procedures or transfer restrictions, even when underlying assets are typically liquid. The regulator is examining legal and operational questions around ownership and enforceable rights when assets are transferred as tokens. ESMA's review connects to broader EU infrastructure developments, including Pontes, a system designed to enable settlement of tokenized transactions using central bank money.

Key takeawaysWhy ESMA wants proof, not just promises

Tokenized collateral is starting to move from pilots into live clearing operations, largely because banks and investors want faster and more flexible ways to meet margin requirements. ESMA's call for evidence centers on the central clearinghouse's practical challenge: when markets move sharply and a member fails, collateral must be available and liquidated in a predictable, legally sound manner.

ESMA's review therefore targets the gap between“tokenized” operational capability and clearinghouse contingency requirements. Existing EU rules may not fully address the mechanics of token access, liquidation timing, and legal enforceability for collateral that lives in distributed ledger environments-or for tokens that represent assets held elsewhere.

According to ESMA, the evidence-gathering effort will help determine whether existing frameworks can ensure clearinghouses can access tokenized collateral and turn it into cash under stress conditions.

What models and risks ESMA is examining

The consultation looks beyond a single definition of tokenized collateral. It addresses tokenized representations of assets that are still held in traditional financial infrastructure, alongside assets issued directly on distributed ledgers. ESMA also signals that it will consider how these structures interact with stablecoins, central bank money, and tokenized deposits.

A central theme is liquidity. ESMA notes that assets that are liquid in their conventional form may face extra risks once they are tokenized. These include potential delays stemming from redemption procedures, or limitations on transferring tokenized instruments when they are needed urgently for margin calls or default management.

ESMA is also asking a legal question with direct operational consequences: when tokens are transferred, do those transfers actually confer ownership-or at least enforceable rights-over the underlying assets? For a clearinghouse operating under default procedures, the answer determines whether collateral can be relied on and acted upon quickly, rather than challenged or stalled.

Eurex's DLT collateral service and the live-test environment

ESMA's call comes as at least one EU clearing entity has already moved toward DLT-enabled collateral mobilization. In July 2025, Eurex Clearing introduced a collateral service built on distributed ledger technology, describing it as the first CCP-linked collateral mobilization service of its kind launched globally.

The same rollout included a live transaction executed for PGGM, a Dutch pension investor. In that transaction, securities were moved from another custody location-an example of how tokenized collateral arrangements may rely on cross-custody transfers and settlement pathways rather than purely on internal ledger balances.

For ESMA, these“real system” examples matter because they raise concrete questions about timing, legal effect, and access rights. Tokenization may streamline certain steps, but it also introduces new points where liquidity could be slowed or where rights over collateral could become less clear if the tokenized layer is not perfectly aligned with clearinghouse default processes.

Pontes and the broader push toward tokenized settlement

ESMA's consultation also sits within a larger EU infrastructure context. Following the Eurosystem's September launch of Pontes, which is designed to settle tokenized asset transactions using central bank money, ESMA said Pontes could support tokenized collateral arrangements by connecting blockchain-based infrastructure with existing settlement systems.

This link is important for market participants because central bank money settlement is often viewed as a benchmark for finality and settlement integrity. If blockchain-based tokenization layers can interoperate with established settlement rails for central bank money, it may reduce some settlement and access risks that regulators worry could undermine stress-time liquidation.

That said, ESMA's emphasis on access and liquidity during member defaults indicates that even with improved settlement infrastructure, collateral arrangements still must demonstrate that clearinghouses can obtain control of the tokenized assets, convert them into cash promptly, and rely on enforceable rights without friction.

Readers should watch how ESMA translates these evidence-gathering themes into supervisory expectations. The key uncertainties are whether existing legal frameworks adequately cover ownership and enforceability when collateral is tokenized, and whether the operational workflows-redemption, transfer permissions, and liquidation mechanics-meet the time-critical demands of central clearing.

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