Samsung Dangles $560,000 Bonuses To Keep Engineers From China

MENAFN - Asia Times) A Samsung memory chip worker earning about $60,000 a year could receive roughly $560,000 in bonuses before tax, according to the company's largest union. Its estimate includes both Samsung's existing profit-sharing bonus and a new special payment. Samsung hasn't confirmed the amount.

On October 7, the company outlined how that special bonus would work: 10.5% of its chip division's 2026 operating profit would go into an uncapped pool. Samsung plans to pay it in shares, subject to shareholder approval.

The next morning, Samsung estimated third-quarter operating profit at 107.4 trillion won, roughly $80 billion, almost nine times the year-earlier figure.

Those profits explain how Samsung can afford the payout. Findings released for a parliamentary audit the same week show the competition for the engineers it wants to keep.

What did the audit find?

The office of Choi Soo-jin, a People Power Party lawmaker on the National Assembly's science and ICT committee, reviewed LinkedIn and other public career records. It traced at least 27 senior engineers from Samsung and SK Hynix who went on to work at ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), China's biggest DRAM maker.

Together they had spent 415.9 years at the two Korean companies, an average of 15.4 years each. Six were principal or executive-level staff with more than 20 years in mass production.

Eight worked in circuit design and seven in process integration. Others came from equipment, yield analysis, and advanced packaging, a mix that Dong-A Ilbo said was enough to run a whole chip factory.