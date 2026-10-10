Drone Debris Falls Near Business Center In Kyiv, Car Catches Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the incident on Telegram.

"Drone debris fell onto an area near a business center in the Dniprovskyi district. A car is on fire," Klitschko wrote.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

Russian forces attack logistics company warehouses in Dnipropetrovsk region, sparking fire

As Ukrinform previously reported, points of invincibility are being set up in three districts of Kyiv where the energy supply situation is currently most difficult.

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