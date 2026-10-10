Drone Debris Falls Near Business Center In Kyiv, Car Catches Fire
"Drone debris fell onto an area near a business center in the Dniprovskyi district. A car is on fire," Klitschko wrote.
Emergency services are on their way to the scene.Read also: Russian forces attack logistics company warehouses in Dnipropetrovsk region, sparking fire
As Ukrinform previously reported, points of invincibility are being set up in three districts of Kyiv where the energy supply situation is currently most difficult.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment