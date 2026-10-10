Russian Army Loses Another 1,420 Personnel, Six Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in a Facebook post.

The Russian army has also lost 12,406 tanks (+4), 25,515 armored combat vehicles (+6), 51,000 artillery systems (+50), 2,201 multiple-launch rocket systems (+2), 1,699 air defense systems (+6), 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 2,917 ground robotic systems (+9), 556,926 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) (+1,591), 5,126 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 160,946 vehicles and fuel tankers (+534), and 4,812 units of special equipment (+2).

The figures are being updated.

Russia increasing number and geographic reach of attacks using jet-powered drones – Ukrainian Air Force

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 22:00 on October 9, there had been 195 combat engagements along the front line. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled more than 30 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.