Former Educator Cynthia J. Giachino Relaunches Raw Autobiographical Novel And Global Thriller

MENAFN - GetNews)Author and former special education teacher Cynthia J. Giachino has announced the official relaunch of her two novels,and, under her independent imprint,

Giachino spent 34 years guiding children through complex educational and personal hurdles. Holding dual degrees in education alongside a background in psychology, her fiction draws directly from her life's work and personal experiences, focusing on resilience, healing, and the strength it takes to overcome trauma and adversity.

The Novels

Quiet. Fear. - An Autobiographical Novel

Quiet. Fear. "Quiet. Fear." is an emotionally raw story inspired by real-life events in the author, Cynthia J. Giachino's life. She states: 'Because I was a child, I didn't understand. With no words, I couldn't tell. Being silent made me feel sinful. Sins made me feel guilt. Guilt led to fear. Fear grew into a shame that immobilized me, leading to agoraphobia. I had to understand how and why this happened to me in order to be the mom I always dreamt I would become.

That's where Quiet. Fear. That's where "Quiet. Fear." begins: seeking therapy for answers so I could fully understand the planning and collaborating that built my trauma. The story told through the eyes of Lilly, a character I created to process my past, use my voice, and open doors.

Walking with Lilly helps one grasp what a groomed child can experience and how those experiences affect life from a day to a year, and through decades. Your journey will have twists, pages will turn quickly, and you will discover that victims may not heal as fast as society expects unless the source of trauma is discovered and understood.

Open the door and allow this unforgettable journey with Lilly to begin.

Between Lines - An International Thriller

A fast-paced crime novel, Between Lines tackles the realities of modern human trafficking and digital deception. Harris, a young Asian American professional, travels to Bangkok for his first career job, only to be kidnapped and sold to a scam labor camp, where he is forced to adopt the persona "Ricco R. Smith." From the compound, Ricco attempts to scam Irene, a retired Chicago schoolteacher publishing her first book. Recognizing something is wrong, Irene and her friends launch an investigation that takes them from Chicago to London and Thailand to uncover the truth.

About Cynthia J. Giachino

After growing up in Northern Michigan and spending over three decades in the classroom, Cynthia J. Giachino now writes from the mountains of Colorado. Her books are published through Giachino Studios, an independent effort dedicated to producing character-driven stories that invite honest discussion and deep reflection for book clubs and general readers alike.

Availability & Media Inquiries

Rebranded print and digital editions of Quiet. Fear. and Between Lines are now available through major online retailers. Review copies and interview requests can be directed to:

Website: cynthiajgiachino