Dental Office Rescue: The Expert Edition Featured In Special Amazon Flash Sale

MENAFN - GetNews) Dental practice owners can be exceptional clinicians and still find themselves overwhelmed by the business they are expected to lead. Practice ownership requires doctors to make important decisions far outside clinical care. They are expected to lead teams, understand the numbers, evaluate insurance relationships, manage growth, and prepare for changes that can affect the practice's long-term health and value. Dental school rarely teaches much of that.

OAK BROOK, IL - October 10, 2026 - In Dental Office Rescue: The Expert Edition: Wisdom from the Experts Transforming Dentistry, dental industry strategist Linda Kane has curated a collection of conversations with eight respected experts, each bringing specialized knowledge from a different area of the dental business.

For a limited time, the book is featured in a Special Amazon Flash Sale, giving dentists, office managers, and dental teams a chance to access this collection of practical expertise at a special promotional price.

After nearly three decades in dentistry, Kane has seen firsthand how often practice owners are expected to become experts in areas far outside clinical care. Doctors may suddenly find themselves serving as CEO, financial decision-maker, human resources director, culture builder, operations manager, and team leader, often without formal training in any of those roles.

That reality helped inspire Dental Office Rescue: The Expert Edition. Rather than attempting to provide every answer herself, Kane assembled specialists she believes dental professionals should have access to when facing important practice decisions.

The contributing experts include:

Cassie Tallon, CEO and founder of The Fractional Match, explores servant leadership, organizational change, team culture, and why leading with people in mind can strengthen both the practice and its performance.

Lynne Leggett, founder and CEO of Victory Dental Management and author of You Can't Coach Quit, applies lessons from decades of basketball coaching to dental leadership, accountability, trust, and team development.

Doug Fettig, a nationally recognized dental industry speaker and CPA by training, discusses mindset, vulnerability, culture, and why leadership is one responsibility a dentist cannot outsource.

Lorie Streeter, longtime dental industry leader and former Vice President of the American Association of Dental Office Management, addresses the realities of dental office management, burnout, empowerment, education, and the human side of leadership.

Clinton Johnson, founder of Profitable PPOs, explains how dentists can better understand PPO participation, fee schedules, network relationships, write-offs, and opportunities to improve reimbursement and profitability.

Caleb Gussner and Jared Duckett of Duckett Ladd examine cash flow, financial reporting, taxes, reserves, practice growth, and the financial decisions dentists should understand before making major moves.

Caleb Carter, CEO and founding partner of Trusted Practice Transitions, discusses associates, practice sales, exit planning, private transactions, DSO offers, and the financial implications behind major transition decisions.

Meghan Greco, dental coach, speaker, myofunctional therapist, and founder of The Thriving Practice Coach, explores prevention-based dentistry, airway and oral-systemic health, and how hygiene can drive patient health and practice growth.

Together, their contributions address many of the questions practice owners and dental leaders face every day, including:



How can doctors build stronger teams without carrying every responsibility themselves?

What creates a healthier, more accountable practice culture?

Are PPO contracts and fee schedules reducing profitability?

Which financial numbers should owners actually understand?

How much cash should a practice keep in reserve?

When does bringing on an associate make sense?

How should a doctor prepare for a future practice sale or transition?

What should owners understand before considering a DSO transaction?

How can hygiene contribute more meaningfully to prevention, patient health, and practice growth? When should a practice bring an outside specialist into the conversation?

Kane's role throughout the book is to ask the questions dental professionals are already asking behind closed doors and bring in the right experts. The result is a collection of perspectives designed to help readers recognize problems earlier, ask better questions, evaluate their options, and make more informed decisions about the practices they have worked so hard to build.

As Kane writes in the book,“Information is only useful when it changes a decision or a behavior.”

Dental Office Rescue: The Expert Edition is available now at a special discounted price during this Flash Sale, but only for a limited time. Get your copy today before the sale ends:

About the Curator

Linda Kane is a dental industry strategist, author, speaker, educator, and the founder of Dental Office Rescue. With nearly three decades in dentistry, Linda brings a unique mix of business strategy, operational know-how, leadership, and good old-fashioned common sense to the challenges facing today's dental practices. She's passionate about helping practices become more profitable, more organized, and a whole lot less stressful.

Linda is the author of Dental Office Rescue and Resilient by Design. For Dental Office Rescue: The Expert Edition, Linda brought together eight of dentistry's respected thought leaders, each with a unique perspective, experience, and expertise to share.

Linda also hosts the Dental Office Rescue Podcast and is a sought-after speaker and educator. Through her signature programs, including Leading with a Light Hand, Beyond the Numbers, and Revenue Cycle Rescue, she helps dental professionals become stronger leaders, understand the story behind their numbers, and build practices that are both profitable and human.