Licensed Professional Counselor Karen Elizabeth Iverson Shares A Hopefilled Path From Struggling To Thriving In New Book Winning The Mental Health Battle

MENAFN - GetNews)Mental health advocate, Licensed Professional Counselor, and author Karen Elizabeth Iverson continues to inspire readers through her book, Winning the Mental Health Battle: From Struggling to Thriving – 7 Tips to Navigate Anxiety, Depression, and Mania. Published two years ago, the book remains a meaningful resource for individuals seeking practical guidance, encouragement, and hope while navigating mental health challenges.

Drawing from her professional experience and personal journey, Iverson offers readers approachable strategies designed to help manage difficult moments and take meaningful steps toward healing and growth. The book addresses the realities of living with anxiety, depression, PTSD, and mania, especially when these challenges intersect with other life experiences such as chronic illness and personal hardships.

Unlike traditional mental health resources written solely from a clinical perspective, Iverson combines her professional knowledge with her own lived experiences. Having faced anxiety, depression, mania, and PTSD herself, she shares the tools and lessons that helped her move from struggling toward a life of greater strength and resilience. Her message blends clinical insight, personal understanding, and faith-based encouragement for readers who find comfort through spirituality.

Throughout Winning the Mental Health Battle, readers will discover practical techniques including grounding exercises, strategies for quieting intrusive thoughts, methods for calming a racing mind, guided visualization exercises with free audio resources, and seven practical tips designed to support those navigating anxiety, depression, and mania.

“The goal of this book is to remind readers that they are not alone,” says Iverson.“Mental health challenges can feel isolating, but healing can begin with small steps, honesty, support, and the courage to keep moving forward.”

Iverson's message is shaped by years of counseling experience, personal challenges, and her own journey toward healing. She emphasizes that growth is not always a straight path, but connection, understanding, and support can help people create a new story for their lives.

About the Author

Karen Elizabeth Iverson has been writing since childhood and holds two master's degrees, including a degree in science, mathematics, and technology education from Columbia University Teachers College and a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from North Eastern State University. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor in Oklahoma and received the“Difference Maker” Award from Author Advantage Live.

After experiencing breast cancer at age thirty-nine, losing her father to cancer, and navigating her own mental health challenges, Iverson felt called to share her story so others would know they are not alone. Her therapeutic approach incorporates journaling, art, nutrition, exercise, CBT, DBT, MI, and EMDR, along with the support of her therapy dog Hineni and horses.

Beyond counseling and writing, Iverson is also a fine artist, singer, actress, and instructor who teaches Zumba, tai chi, and Zumba Chair for aging populations. She continues sharing her message through speaking engagements and online platforms.

About the Book

Winning the Mental Health Battle: From Struggling to Thriving – 7 Tips to Navigate Anxiety, Depression, and Mania is a compassionate and practical guide for anyone seeking support while facing mental health challenges. Through personal storytelling, professional knowledge, and actionable exercises, Karen Elizabeth Iverson encourages readers to recognize their strength, take the next step, and move toward a life of hope and growth.

Where to Find the Book

Winning the Mental Health Battle: From Struggling to Thriving – 7 Tips to Navigate Anxiety, Depression, and Mania is available through major online retailers and select bookstores.

Readers can learn more about Karen Elizabeth Iverson and her work through:

Website:

Instagram:

@kareneiverson

Global Book Network - Karen Iverson, Author of Winning the Mental Health Battle