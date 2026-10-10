LAPLACE Presents Integrated Approach To U.S. Solar Manufacturing At PV Magazine Solar Manufacturing USA 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)At the recently concluded Solar Manufacturing USA 2026 conference, Dr. Kamel represented LAPLACE Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as LAPLACE) to deliver a keynote presentation addressing topics for domestic photovoltaic manufacturing across North America, covering flexible multi technology equipment portfolios and AI powered closed loop manufacturing control.

The presentation focused on the need to connect process technology with factory engineering, automation, supply-chain preparation, and operations from the earliest stages of a project. LAPLACE described this integrated approach as essential to helping manufacturers establish reliable production capacity and achieve a smoother ramp-up.

(Source: pv magazine)

Technology Breadth for Every Roadmap

LAPLACE offers comprehensive equipment and process solutions to support customers' diversified technical roadmaps. The company's portfolio covers TOPCon, back‐contact and pilot‐ready support for perovskite‐silicon tandem cells. From volume‐manufacturing platforms to next‐generation R&D pilot lines, LAPLACE empowers customers to follow their preferred pathways with flexible architecture well‐positioned to accommodate future technology upgrades.

LAPLACE AI: Turning Data into Manufacturing Advantage

LAPLACE leverages AI‐enabled closed‐loop process control to convert on‐site factory and metrology data into tangible manufacturing advantages. Through the full loop of measurement, analysis, optimization and execution with local‐data security guaranteed, its AI system detects process drift, predicts equipment anomalies, auto‐tunes recipes and drives continuous cross‐tool learning. This technology delivers higher process capability, boosted equipment uptime, shortened ramp‐up time and reduced engineering workload, helping customers achieve sustained production performance improvement.

The presentation also highlighted LAPLACE's expanding U.S. capabilities in project engineering and on-site operations and maintenance. Combined with the company's TOPCon and back-contact technology portfolio, LAPLACE supports customers through factory design, installation, ramp-up, and long-term production.

LAPLACE continues to develop localized capabilities to support solar manufacturers as they build and scale production in the United States.

About LAPLACE

LAPLACE Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2016, is a global leader in renewable energy innovation. Founded by a team of experts with extensive experience in solar cell research, development, and manufacturing, LAPLACE specializes in core components, advanced equipment, and solutions for the photovoltaic and semiconductor industries.

For more information, please contact: LAPLACE Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd.