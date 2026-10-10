Flydubai FZ1073 Suicide Attack: Everything We Know About Omani Co-Pilot

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The pilot who tried to carry out what has been described as a “suicide attack” on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight on September 30 has been identified as a 29-year-old Omani who began working for flydubai in January this year.

On September 30, he tried to seize control of flight FZ1073, where he was the co-pilot, with the intention of crashing it into Ben Gurion Airport and causing the greatest possible loss of life.

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As the UAE Public Prosecution continues its investigation into the matter, here is everything we know about the individual so far:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Who is he?

The suspect is a 29-year-old Omani national who worked as a co-pilo for flydubai. He joined the airline in January 2026. He has not been publicly named by the UAE investigators.

What was his ideology?

According to investigators, the man began first drifting towards extremist ideology in 2017 when he was studying in Australia. During that period, he was influenced by takfiri ideology through reading extremist literature and following online content glorifying terrorist organisations and suicide attacks.

This influence developed into the adoption of ideas advocating violence and terrorism. He drew inspiration from the 11 September 2001 attacks and wanted to carry out a similar operation. According to his confession, this was linked to his decision to pursue a career in aviation.

Was his first job at Flydubai?

No. He previously worked at other airlines in several countries:

Oman Air: 2020 to 2024 Royal Air Maroc: early 2025, for several months flydubai: from January 2026

How was he radicalised?

While studying in Melbourne, he regularly attended a mosque affiliated with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). There, he became friendly with individuals associated with a centre known as "My Centre."

He said that the centre was managed by a Lebanese man known as 'Abu Hamza', who allegedly received support from an association linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

How did he prepare himself?

The suspect said he prepared himself both psychologically and physically to carry out the plot by intensifying his exposure to material promoting terrorism and training in boxing under a private coach.

Was this his first flight to Tel Aviv?

No, the FZ1073 on September 30 was his third flight to the city. He said he used two previous flights to Tel Aviv to familiarise himself with the flight route and the airport as part of his preparations.

How did he get recruited to Flydubai?

The investigation showed that he had met the professional and security requirements for employment, including

holding a pilot's licence providing a certificate of good conduct and completing the required checks.

However, none of the procedures revealed any indications of his extremist views or his intention to carry out a terrorist plot.

Did he confess?

Yes. In the presence of his lawyer and with all legally prescribed safeguards ensured, the suspect provided a detailed confession outlining his motives and the stages of planning and execution. The Public Prosecution also heard statements from the aircraft's captain, the return-flight pilot, his co-pilot and members of the crew.

Was he associated with any terror organisations?

The suspect has stated that he had acted alone, without the involvement of anyone else. However, investigations are continuing to verify this claim.

What happens next?

The Public Prosecution is continuing to examine the evidence, investigate the possible involvement of accomplices or other connections, and complete its review of recordings and technical reports. Further findings will be announced as and when needed.

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