Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Aura World Tour: Every Corner Had A Little Love Waiting

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has shared a nostalgic post ahead of his Aura World Tour, sharing how every city became his own, every street held a story and every corner had a little love waiting for him.

Diljit took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from each city he has performed in India and calling it“home”.

“Dear home, remember how every city became his own, every street held a story, and every corner had a little love waiting for him? are you ready to feel it all again? #Auraworldtour #diljitdosanjh,” Diljit captioned the post.

Diljit's Aura Tour was set to commence on November 1 at the JLN Stadium.

The Aura World Tour brings together the music, energy and spectacle that define Diljit's live performances, translating the scale of his international shows into a stadium experience for Indian audiences.

Diljit began his music career with Punjabi albums before establishing himself through hits such as 'Do You Know', 'Patiala Peg' and 'Lover' alongside a solid film career. He has worked in Punjabi and Hindi cinema.

His 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour expanded his global concert footprint, including a sold-out show at Vancouver's BC Place. He is known for combining Punjabi music, pop culture and fashion with a distinctly global presentation.

On the acting front, Diljit was last seen in Sardaar Ji 3,a horror-comedy film directed by Amar Hundal and produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu, and Diljit Dosanjh under White Hill Studios and Story Time Productions.

It is the third installment in the Sardaar Ji film series, succeeding Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2, and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, Sapna Pabbi and Manav Vij in supporting roles.

The 42-year-old actor will next be seen in Ranna Ch Dhanna.