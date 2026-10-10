'Attempts To Create Disturbance, Disorder In Delhi': BJP's Dilip Ghosh On CJP Protest Against CEC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday strongly opposed the announced protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, saying these are attempts to create a disturbance and disorder in the national Capital.

Speaking to IANS in Newtown, West Bengal, Ghosh said,“Attempts are being made to create a disturbance and disorder in Delhi, which could cause problems for the public. The government has already made arrangements to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience or get into trouble by going there."

BJP's Telangana State President, Ramchandra Rao, also reacted to the protest, saying, "The Cockroach Janta Party, which is supposed to stage a protest in Delhi, and Congress Party leaders, especially Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, are making a hue and cry over their arrests and over being denied permission to hold meetings. I have been arrested nearly 12 times in Telangana, placed under house arrest and detained at police stations, so Congress leaders should see how they behave in their states and now they are blaming the police or government."

The CJP is holding protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Security has been significantly tightened outside CEC Kumar's Delhi residence ahead of the protest.

Additional Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have been deployed, and local police remain on high alert.

Security has been tightened across the national Capital ahead of the protest. Heavy security arrangements are in place at Delhi's borders, including Chilla Border, which connects Noida to Mayur Vihar.

Delhi Police, additional forces, BSF personnel and traffic police have been deployed, and vehicles are being checked.

Drone surveillance is being conducted at key locations, while several Metro stations, including Supreme Court and Mandi House, have been closed as part of the security measures.

The Delhi Police have also enforced Internet curbs in parts of central Delhi -- around Janpath-Kartavya Path area -- in addition to the closure of 45 Delhi Metro stations that came into force from 9 p.m. on Friday till Saturday evening.

The Delhi Police have alleged that permission for the proposed CJP demonstration has been denied due to the organisers' failure to comply with legal directions and their own undertakings during an earlier protest.