RS MP Vikramjit Singh Urges Diljit Dosanjh To Reschedule Delhi Concert, Cites 1984 Sikh Riots Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has urged Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh to reschedule his Delhi concert scheduled for November 1, citing the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, the MP appealed to Dosanjh and his team to honour the memory of the victims by moving the concert to another date.

He wrote:“Diljit bhaji, you are Punjab's pride and India's voice to the world. But 1st November is the anniversary of the 1984 Sikh genocide in Delhi. For thousands of families, those days are still full of grief.”

Diljit added:“Please ask your team to move the Delhi show at JLN Stadium scheduled for ist nov to another date. Honour the memory, then celebrate the music. #1984SikhGenocide @diljitdosanjh @hskalka @hsphoolka @mssirsa @LiveNation.”

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots were a series of organised pogroms against Sikhs in India following the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

Diljit's Aura Tour was set to commence on November 1 at the JLN Stadium. It would then take place in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

The Aura World Tour brings together the music, energy and spectacle that define Dosanjh's live performances, translating the scale of his international shows into a stadium experience for Indian audiences.

Diljit began his music career with Punjabi albums before establishing himself through hits such as 'Do You Know', 'Patiala Peg' and 'Lover' alongside a solid film career. He has worked in Punjabi and Hindi cinema.

His 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour expanded his global concert footprint, including a sold-out show at Vancouver's BC Place. He is known for combining Punjabi music, pop culture and fashion with a distinctly global presentation.

On the acting front, Diljit was last seen in Sardaar Ji 3,a horror-comedy film directed by Amar Hundal and produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu, and Diljit Dosanjh under White Hill Studios and Story Time Productions.

It is the third installment in the Sardaar Ji film series, succeeding Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2, and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, Sapna Pabbi and Manav Vij in supporting roles.