Bhavanisagar Dam Rises Over Two Feet As Inflow Approaches 3,500 Cusecs

MENAFN - IANS) Erode, Oct 10 (IANS) Rain in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar dam has brought relief to farmers in Erode district, with inflow approaching 3,500 cubic feet per second and the reservoir's water level rising by more than two feet in two days.

The water level, which stood at 54.38 feet at 6 p.m. on October 7, increased to 56.59 feet by 6 p.m. on October 9.

The improvement follows a prolonged dry spell that had sharply reduced storage in the reservoir, a major water source for the district.

Inflow rose from 2,436 cusecs at 6 p.m. on October 8 to 3,488 cusecs at the same time the following day.

Recent rainfall in the catchment has increased the volume of water reaching the dam, helping reverse the decline witnessed over the past few months.

Bhavanisagar dam has a full reservoir level of 105 feet. It receives water from the Bhavani river, which flows from the Nilgiris through Mettupalayam, and the Moyar river, which flows from the Gudalur hills through Thengumarahada before reaching the reservoir.

With little rainfall in the catchment over several months, the dam's water level had earlier fallen to around 50 feet.

The depletion had caused concern among farmers dependent on the reservoir for irrigation, particularly as declining storage limited the water available for agricultural requirements.

The low water level also exposed portions of the reservoir bed, allowing sediment removal.

Permission was granted to remove silt from the exposed areas, and farmers have since been carrying out the work.

Meanwhile, releases from the dam for irrigation have been suspended. With irrigation discharge halted and inflow improving, the reservoir's water level has begun rising gradually.

The latest increase has strengthened farmers' hopes of a further recovery in storage. The rise of 2.21 feet within two days marks an improvement after months of falling levels.

However, the reservoir remains well below its full level, making continued inflow important for rebuilding storage.

For farmers in the district, the renewed flow into Bhavanisagar offers encouragement after the extended dry spell.

The combination of rainfall in the catchment and the suspension of irrigation releases has helped the dam retain incoming water, bringing relief to agricultural communities watching its recovery.

Farmers have welcomed the increase, which has lifted expectations after the reservoir's earlier decline to around 50 feet.