Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, Delhi Govt Open STEM Lab In Janakpuri School

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and Shikhar Dhawan, Chairperson, Da One Group, inaugurated a state-of-the-art STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Lab at CM Shri School, Janakpuri on Friday under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service and to engage citizens in the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The STEM Lab has been established under SDF's STEM Shiksha initiative, building on the Foundation's work to expand technology-enabled learning across Delhi Government schools, according to a press release from Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. The Janakpuri STEM Lab marks the expansion of Shikhar Dhawan Foundation's Digital Shiksha programme, taking technology-enabled learning beyond the classroom and into dedicated spaces for hands-on exploration and experimentation. The initiative is being undertaken in continued collaboration with the Government of NCT of Delhi, with a focus on creating meaningful and future-ready learning opportunities for students across Delhi Government schools.

Government's Commitment to Future-Ready Learning

Ashish Sood, Minister of Home & Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, said,“The Government of Delhi, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is committed to strengthening education through technology and creating advanced and future-ready learning opportunities for children in our Government schools. STEM Labs are an important step in this direction, enabling students to move beyond textbook learning and learn through experience, exploration and experimentation. It is encouraging to see the vision we began with the STEM Lab Launch in August take shape further with the launch of the second Lab here at CM Shri School, Janakpuri. The Government of Delhi shares a long and strong association with Shikhar Dhawan Ji and Da One Group, and I encourage Shikhar Dhawan and his Foundation to take this vision of STEM Labs to more schools across Delhi."

Empowering Children Through STEM Shiksha

Shikhar Dhawan, Chairperson of Da One Group and Founder of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, said,“It is extremely encouraging for us at the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation to see this initiative grow and reach more schools here in Delhi. When we launched STEM Shiksha, the vision was to create greater access to technology-enabled learning across Delhi under the leadership of the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the guidance of Minister of Home & Education Ashish Sood Ji. I am grateful to the Government of Delhi for believing in our STEM Shiksha initiative. I am also pleased to have Sportskeeda as our CSR partner for the STEM Lab. We aspire to grow this further to empower our children and make digital education more accessible to them.”

Strengthening Collaborative Efforts

Anshita Gupta, CEO, Da One Group, said,“Shikhar Dhawan Foundation's partnership with the Government of Delhi has been inspirational in keeping us motivated to grow STEM Shiksha initiative across multiple government schools in Delhi. We are grateful to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister of Home & Education Ashish Sood for their continued trust and support in us. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our CSR partner Sportskeeda for coming on board in resonance with Shikhar's vision of creating meaningful and future-ready opportunities for children.”

Since its launch, the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation's Digital Shiksha initiative has focused on technology-enabled learning, with STEM Shiksha taking this journey forward through dedicated spaces for hands-on learning in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. STEM Shiksha is being led by Sophie Dhawan, COO, Da One Group, and Anshita Gupta, CEO, Da One Group, who continue to drive the Foundation's education initiatives and strategic partnerships. (ANI)

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