Jantar Mantar Protest: 'You Truly See India Here,' Says Demonstrator

Several demonstrators were detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday after they gathered at Jantar Mantar to stage a protest amid tight security arrangements and extensive barricading across the national capital.

'You Truly See India at Jantar Mantar'

Prior to being stopped by security personnel, a woman protester holding a placard spoke to ANI, asserting that Jantar Mantar reflects the true spirit of the nation and gives citizens the courage to voice dissent. "If coming here gives someone courage, then why shouldn't it? If coming here is where you truly get to see India... How many times do we say that we are Indian? But in reality, if you truly want to see India, you will have to come to Jantar Mantar. Someday or another, you will have to come. Because here you see that gathering, that spirit, and that passion, which perhaps you might never sense if you are just sitting at home," she said.

Asked about the transport curbs and difficulties faced by fellow demonstrators trying to reach the site, she acknowledged her privilege in being able to commute and shared that her 60-year-old mother had motivated her to join the agitation. "I have come here today because I understand my privileges-I know that I have a vehicle. Yesterday morning, for the first time, I woke up and the first thing my mother said to me was, 'I want to go to protest.' Perhaps today, I have come for my mother. Up to a certain age, one has that zeal. But she is above 60, and she has reached a point where she feels this is not the India she signed up for," the protester said. Stressing the importance of constitutional rights, she added, "The Constitution is a contract, and we signed it from both sides. Now, when that very contract is being decimated, then whoever faces the most hardship will ultimately have to come out onto the streets."

Student Claims Wrongful Detention

Another student claimed,“They have locked me up in jail as if I am a prisoner of Tihar. I came with my friends. These are all my friends, I came along with them. We stayed here all night, I had come with them. Guys, please tell them to let me out! I am not-guys, I am not part of the protest! If I were in the protest, I would be outside, wouldn't I?"

Heavy Security Amid CJP Protest Call

Meanwhile, large-scale deployment of police personnel has been enforced in Delhi even as CJP activists stay firm on their protest call against the Election Commission. Entry points to the capital have been cordoned off and 46 Metro Stations remain closed with the Police looking to stop any incident like the July 20 Protests. (ANI)

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