Moving B-1 Bombers From UK To US Is No Drone Warfare Solution
While the US may have prevented an unnamed enemy, generally believed to be Iran, from executing a strike on the bombers and support infrastructure at Fairford, bringing the bombers back to the United States does not mean they are out of danger.
There were over 350 unauthorized drone incursions detected across roughly 100 domestic US military installations, alongside widespread civilian mass sightings in late 2024, particularly across the Northeast and in New Jersey.
In 2025, the high volume continued across both domestic military sites and borders, including tracking tens of thousands of drone movements along the southern border, and prompting congressional investigations and enhanced counter-UAS authorities. In 2026 (so far) the frequency remains high.
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