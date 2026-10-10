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CJP Delhi Protest: Youtuber Dhruv Rathee Detained In Gurugram: Report

CJP Delhi Protest: Youtuber Dhruv Rathee Detained In Gurugram: Report


Date: 2026-10-10 12:30:50

(MENAFN- Live Mint) YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has been detained in Gurugram after arriving in the Delhi-NCR region ahead of the CJP's scheduled protest in the national capital on Saturday, according to news agency PTI.

Rathee had reportedly arrived in Delhi to take part in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Live Mint

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