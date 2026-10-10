CJP Delhi Protest: Youtuber Dhruv Rathee Detained In Gurugram: Report

Rathee had reportedly arrived in Delhi to take part in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.