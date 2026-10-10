Mathura: Two Notorious Chain Snatchers Arrested After Encounter, One Shot In Leg

MENAFN - IANS) Mathura, Oct 10 (IANS) Two chain snatchers were arrested following an encounter with police in the Refinery police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, with one of the accused sustaining a bullet injury in his left leg, officials said on Saturday.

The injured accused was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police recovered an illegal pistol, ammunition, a stolen gold chain and the motorcycle used in the crime from the accused.

According to police, the Refinery police station and the Anti-Reward Team received information from an informer that the accused, wanted in connection with a case registered under FIR No. 288/2026, Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), were planning another criminal incident.

Acting on the information, a police team began checking suspicious vehicles and individuals on the road leading towards Raya near Koyla Alipur at around 10.20 p.m. on October 9.

During the checking, police signalled two men riding an Apache motorcycle to stop. However, upon noticing the police team, the riders attempted to flee and abruptly turned their motorcycle, causing it to lose balance and fall.

According to police, the two suspects then opened fire on the personnel with the intention of killing them. The police team retaliated in self-defence, during which one of the accused, identified as Suraj alias Kalia, was shot in his left leg and fell to the ground.

Suraj, 28, is the son of Jagdish and a resident of Roshan Vihar under the Jamunapar police station area of Mathura.

Police recovered an illegal pistol, two live cartridges and one spent cartridge from his possession.

The second accused, identified as Prakash, around 25, is the son of Hariom and also resides in Roshan Vihar under the Jamunapar police station area. A stolen gold chain was recovered from his possession.

The Apache motorcycle used in the incident was also seized.

Following the encounter, Suraj was taken to a hospital under police custody for medical treatment. Police said further legal proceedings against both accused were underway at the Refinery police station.

The investigation is continuing to establish the accused's alleged involvement in the chain-snatching case and any other criminal activities.