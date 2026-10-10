Adam Devine Wishes Wife Chloe On Marriage Anniversary: Plan On Getting Disgustingly Wrinkly With You

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actor-comedian Adam DeVine marked his fifth wedding anniversary with wife Chloe Bridges, joking that he plans to get“disgustingly wrinkly” with her over the next 60 years.

DeVine took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures featuring the actor with his wife Chloe

He wrote as the caption:“Happy 5 year anniversary to the Queen. Love you @chloebridges, here's to 60 more! I plan on getting disgustingly wrinkly with you!”

After meeting on a flight on their way to the set of The Final Girls in 2014, DeVine began dating Chloe Bridges in February 2015. The couple got engaged in 2019 and married in 2021. Their son Beau DeVine was born in 2024.

DeVine is one of the stars and co-creators of the Comedy Central comedy television series Workaholics and Adam DeVine's House Party.

He played the role of Bumper in the musical films Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2 and the television series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. He had recurring sitcom roles in Modern Family and in Workaholics. From 2019-2025, he starred in the series The Righteous Gemstones.

He had roles in the films The Intern, The Final Girls, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Game Over, Man!, Jexi, When We First Met, and The Out-Laws. He has voiced characters in films including Ice Age: Collision Course, The Lego Batman Movie, Extinct, Fixed and Hypergalactic as well as in the animated series Uncle Grandpa, Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero, Vampirina, Green Eggs and Ham, The Freak Brothers, and Captain Fall.

He was last seen in Fixed an adult animated comedy film directed by Genndy Tartakovsky and written by Tartakovsky and Jon Vitti. The film features the voices of Adam DeVine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Bobby Moynihan, Michelle Buteau, and River Gallo.

The film revolves around a dog named Bull who sets out to win the heart of his crush named Honey while also dealing with the fact that he is going to be neutered.