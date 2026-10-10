Daily Horoscope Mahalaya October 10, 2026: What Do Stars Predict For All 12 Zodiac Signs Today?

Today's horoscope brings you the latest updates on your career, money, and family life from Aries to Pisces. Find out how to get that job promotion, grab new income chances, and keep your peace of mind intact. Let us see how Saturday will turn out for everyone.

Mahalaya October 10, 2026

Aries - You have strong chances of a job promotion or a big salary hike. Your energy levels will stay high today. Just do not take any major decisions based on pure emotions.

Taurus -New income opportunities will knock on your door. You will feel highly energetic right now. Students will see good progress and better focus in their studies.

Gemini -Your understanding with family members will improve a lot. You really need to keep a check on your unnecessary expenses right now.

Cancer -Your hard work at the office will finally pay off. You will get full support from your colleagues.

Leo -Your financial luck looks great at the moment. Just put any big money-related decisions on hold for a few days.

Virgo -You might get a major responsibility or become the project head at your workplace. Any of your stuck money could finally come back to you.

Libra -You will see good profits from your old investments. You will also get to spend some quality time with your life partner.

Scorpio - A major business deal or contract could get finalized today. Just keep a close eye on your daily expenses.

Sagittarius -You might face some fresh challenges at work. You can easily handle the situation with your smartness. Just stay a bit alert right now.

Capricorn -You will find success in travel-related tasks. Keep your long-term plans ready in advance. You will manage to keep things under control.

Aquarius - Do not blindly trust what others say if you want to maintain your mental peace. Avoid getting into pointless arguments today.

Pisces - Your emotional bond with a family member will grow much stronger. Keep your thoughts positive to maintain good physical and mental health.