Delhi Metro Update: Entry, Exit Shut At 45 Stations Till 6 PM Today For CJP Protest Check Full List
Delhi Metro commuters faced restrictions on Saturday, October 10, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed entry and exit gates at 45 stations ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. The restrictions were imposed for security reasons and are scheduled to remain in place until 6 pm.
The decision followed a revision of the earlier plan to close 57 stations. The change came after the Supreme Court directed authorities to ensure that metro services were not completely suspended ahead of the planned demonstration.
In its revised update on X, the DMRC said:“Entry and exit at the 45 stations will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 to 6 pm on October 10 due to security reasons. This is in partial modification of the update shared earlier about the closure of Metro stations.”
Delhi Metro: Full List of 45 Affected Stations
The stations where entry and exit gates are closed are:
- Janpath Patel Chowk Central Secretariat Lok Kalyan Marg Rajiv Chowk New Delhi Seva Teerth Mandi House Barakhamba Road ITO Delhi Gate Khan Market Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Jhandewalan Supreme Court Indraprastha Shivaji Stadium Dilli Haat-INA Hauz Khas Jor Bagh Lajpat Nagar Jangpura Ashram Jamia Millia Islamia Chawri Bazar Jama Masjid Karol Bagh Rajendra Place Vishwavidyalaya Kashmere Gate Inderlok Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar Netaji Subhash Place Azadpur Jahangirpuri Haiderpur Badli Mor Majlis Park Seelampur Maujpur-Babarpur Jafrabad Welcome Yamuna Vihar Khajuri Khas Shahdara Rithala
Can Passengers Change Metro Lines?
Interchange facilities remain available at the affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station. However, commuters should check their routes before leaving, particularly if their journey involves central Delhi or the protest area.
Why Are Delhi Metro Stations Closed?
The restrictions come ahead of a CJP demonstration planned at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest has been linked to concerns over voter-list revisions, with organisers calling for the poll chief's resignation. Authorities have tightened security around central Delhi ahead of the gathering.
Passengers should check the latest DMRC advisories before travelling, as restrictions may be reviewed depending on the security situation.
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