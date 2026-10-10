Delhi Metro Update: Entry, Exit Shut At 45 Stations Till 6 PM Today For CJP Protest Check Full List

Delhi Metro commuters faced restrictions on Saturday, October 10, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed entry and exit gates at 45 stations ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. The restrictions were imposed for security reasons and are scheduled to remain in place until 6 pm.

The decision followed a revision of the earlier plan to close 57 stations. The change came after the Supreme Court directed authorities to ensure that metro services were not completely suspended ahead of the planned demonstration.

In its revised update on X, the DMRC said:“Entry and exit at the 45 stations will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 to 6 pm on October 10 due to security reasons. This is in partial modification of the update shared earlier about the closure of Metro stations.”

Delhi Metro: Full List of 45 Affected Stations

The stations where entry and exit gates are closed are:



Janpath

Patel Chowk

Central Secretariat

Lok Kalyan Marg

Rajiv Chowk

New Delhi

Seva Teerth

Mandi House

Barakhamba Road

ITO

Delhi Gate

Khan Market

Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

Jhandewalan

Supreme Court

Indraprastha

Shivaji Stadium

Dilli Haat-INA

Hauz Khas

Jor Bagh

Lajpat Nagar

Jangpura

Ashram

Jamia Millia Islamia

Chawri Bazar

Jama Masjid

Karol Bagh

Rajendra Place

Vishwavidyalaya

Kashmere Gate

Inderlok

Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar

Netaji Subhash Place

Azadpur

Jahangirpuri

Haiderpur Badli Mor

Majlis Park

Seelampur

Maujpur-Babarpur

Jafrabad

Welcome

Yamuna Vihar

Khajuri Khas

Shahdara Rithala

Can Passengers Change Metro Lines?

Interchange facilities remain available at the affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station. However, commuters should check their routes before leaving, particularly if their journey involves central Delhi or the protest area.

Why Are Delhi Metro Stations Closed?

The restrictions come ahead of a CJP demonstration planned at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest has been linked to concerns over voter-list revisions, with organisers calling for the poll chief's resignation. Authorities have tightened security around central Delhi ahead of the gathering.

Passengers should check the latest DMRC advisories before travelling, as restrictions may be reviewed depending on the security situation.