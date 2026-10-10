Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 8: Ajay Devgn's Thriller Sees Friday Jump, Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues to attract audiences in theaters and gives yet another good milestone in its second week. The crime thriller has grossed over Rs 400 crore in worldwide collections in just eight days, while its domestic collection is at an excellent number. Here are the details of the latest box office collection of the movie.

Drishyam 3 Day 8 Box Office Collection

As per estimates by Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 14.50 crore net in India on the eighth day of its release, which was Friday, October 9. With this, the total net collection of the film in India has become Rs 260 croreacross 128,612 shows. While its India gross collection is at Rs 312 crore, its worldwide gross collection has become Rs 407 crore.

The film saw an increase in its daily collection over the previous day when it earned Rs 13 crore net in India.

How Has Drishyam 3 Been Performing In Its First Week?

Drishyam 3 has had a great opening and collected Rs 62 crore on October 2. The movie collected Rs 53.50 croreon its second day before earning Rs 61 croreon Sunday. The thriller managed to collect an estimate of Rs 245.50 crorenet in India in its first week.

Its second Friday collection added more fuel to its theatrical performance.

Drishyam 3 Cast And Release Information

Drishyam 3 is a Hindi crime thriller which stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, who tries his best to save his family from the effects of a crime. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Prakash Raj in key roles. The movie was released in theaters on October 2, 2026.