NTPC Concludes Electron Quiz 202627 Teams From IIT Madras Take Top Honours
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 08 October 2026: NTPC, India's largest integrated power utility, concluded Electron Quiz 2026-27, its flagship initiative aimed at encouraging curiosity, learning and fresh thinking among young minds, on 8th October 2026.
Organised from 5th September, beginning with the regional round in Lucknow and culminating in the National Finale on 8th October 2026, the quiz was conducted across nine regional locations.
The Grand Finale saw Advik Kabra and Ashish Cherian Thannickal of IIT Madras emerge as the national champions, while Sreeram Madhavan V and Ishaan Joshi of IIT Madras and Waqar Moid and Parth Arya Bhat of IIT Kanpur secured the second and third positions, respectively.
At the national level, the winning team was awarded ₹1,00,000, while the second- and third-placed teams received ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 respectively. Teams securing the fourth, fifth and sixth positions received ₹16,000 each, while the remaining 12 teams were awarded ₹8,000 each.
Anil Kumar Jadli, Director (HR), NTPC, present on the occasion, congratulated the winners and complimented all the participants for their enthusiasm and participation. He encouraged the students to carry forward the spirit of learning and curiosity in their future endeavours.
Speaking about NTPC's own journey of transformation, he highlighted how the company is evolving beyond its traditional identity into an integrated energy major. He encouraged the youngsters present to embrace the same spirit of transformation and adaptability in their own lives and careers.
The regional rounds this year were held across nine cities: Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Raipur, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Noida. More than 1,100 teams participated in the competition, making this year's edition one of the largest editions of the NTPC Electron Quiz.
At the regional level, the winning teams were awarded ₹60,000, while the second- and third-placed teams received ₹40,000 and ₹20,000, respectively. Teams securing the fourth, fifth and sixth positions received ₹8,000 each.
Among others, S. N. Panigrahi, Executive Director (HR); Premlata, Executive Director (Strategic HRD & Talent Development); senior executives, employees and students from various institutes were present on the occasion to encourage the finalists.
Organised since 2004, the NTPC Electron Quiz, themed 'The World of Business & Management', is a flagship initiative that promotes learning and intellectual growth. Over the years, the quiz has grown in scale and stature, offering students from across the country an opportunity to learn and compete.
About NTPC:
NTPC Limited, a Maharatna company of the Government of India, is India's largest integrated power utility with an installed capacity of over 91 GW. As the company continues to strengthen its position across the energy value chain, NTPC is expanding beyond conventional power generation into renewable energy and emerging areas including battery energy storage, nuclear power, carbon capture and green chemicals. The company is targeting 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, as part of its broader commitment to India's evolving energy landscape.
Organised from 5th September, beginning with the regional round in Lucknow and culminating in the National Finale on 8th October 2026, the quiz was conducted across nine regional locations.
The Grand Finale saw Advik Kabra and Ashish Cherian Thannickal of IIT Madras emerge as the national champions, while Sreeram Madhavan V and Ishaan Joshi of IIT Madras and Waqar Moid and Parth Arya Bhat of IIT Kanpur secured the second and third positions, respectively.
At the national level, the winning team was awarded ₹1,00,000, while the second- and third-placed teams received ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 respectively. Teams securing the fourth, fifth and sixth positions received ₹16,000 each, while the remaining 12 teams were awarded ₹8,000 each.
Anil Kumar Jadli, Director (HR), NTPC, present on the occasion, congratulated the winners and complimented all the participants for their enthusiasm and participation. He encouraged the students to carry forward the spirit of learning and curiosity in their future endeavours.
Speaking about NTPC's own journey of transformation, he highlighted how the company is evolving beyond its traditional identity into an integrated energy major. He encouraged the youngsters present to embrace the same spirit of transformation and adaptability in their own lives and careers.
The regional rounds this year were held across nine cities: Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Raipur, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Noida. More than 1,100 teams participated in the competition, making this year's edition one of the largest editions of the NTPC Electron Quiz.
At the regional level, the winning teams were awarded ₹60,000, while the second- and third-placed teams received ₹40,000 and ₹20,000, respectively. Teams securing the fourth, fifth and sixth positions received ₹8,000 each.
Among others, S. N. Panigrahi, Executive Director (HR); Premlata, Executive Director (Strategic HRD & Talent Development); senior executives, employees and students from various institutes were present on the occasion to encourage the finalists.
Organised since 2004, the NTPC Electron Quiz, themed 'The World of Business & Management', is a flagship initiative that promotes learning and intellectual growth. Over the years, the quiz has grown in scale and stature, offering students from across the country an opportunity to learn and compete.
About NTPC:
NTPC Limited, a Maharatna company of the Government of India, is India's largest integrated power utility with an installed capacity of over 91 GW. As the company continues to strengthen its position across the energy value chain, NTPC is expanding beyond conventional power generation into renewable energy and emerging areas including battery energy storage, nuclear power, carbon capture and green chemicals. The company is targeting 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, as part of its broader commitment to India's evolving energy landscape.
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