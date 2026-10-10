Stayfree® Expands Its Menstrual Hygiene Portfolio With Launch Of Stayfree® Procomfort Period Panty
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 8 October 2026: Stayfree®, one of India's leading menstrual hygiene brands, today announced the launch of Stayfree® ProComfort Period Panty, further expanding its menstrual hygiene portfolio. Designed to complement existing period routines, Stayfree ProComfort Period Panty provides women reliable & 'intuitive-use' protection even during heavy-flow days, overnight use, long commutes and travel. Combining comfort with snug fit, superior absorption and affordable pricing like never before, Stayfree® aims to make Period Panties more accessible to Indian women.
Backed by extensive consumer research and product validation, Stayfree® ProComfort Period Panty reinforces the brand's continued commitment to delivering innovative menstrual care solutions and provide women with 'comfortable protection'.
Key features of Stayfree® ProComfort Period Panty
360° Leakage Protection: All-round protection designed to help prevent leaks from every side, regardless of sleeping or movement position. No more worrying about adjusting pads or leaks.
Snug fit providing unmatched comfort: Air-Soft Cover and body-hugging elastic fit that feels soft, breathable, and non-bulky.
Inclusive sizing: Available in 3 sizes M-L, L-XL, XL-XXL, to comfortably fit diverse body types.
Affordable Access to Period Panties: Starting at just INR 50 for a pack of 2 panties Stayfree is making period panties accessible to more women across India.
Commenting on the newest launch in the Stayfree portfolio, Supriya Srinivasa, Marketing Director, Stayfree India said "Consumers are seeking greater comfort, discretion, freedom of movement and superior leakage protection from their period solutions, making period panties one of the fastest-growing segments in India's menstrual hygiene category. However, affordability remains a key barrier to adoption for many women. With the launch of Stayfree® ProComfort Period Panty, we are bringing together 360° leakage protection, superior comfort through a snug fit, and accessible pricing in one solution, helping democratize access to this segment. At Stayfree®, we remain committed to improving the period experience for women. That means not only innovating, but also ensuring our innovations reach more women across India. This holds true for Stayfree ProComfort Period Panty so consumers can experience the confidence, comfort and freedom that it can offer."
Dr. Dilip Tripathi, Head for Women's Health Research & Development, Kenvue, added,“Through our consumer understanding work, we recognized that while period pants offer unique benefits, many women remain concerned about bulkiness, comfort, fit, and reliability during extended wear. This insight guided our development efforts toward creating a solution that delivers both protection and comfort without compromise. Stayfree ProComfort Period Panty leverage advanced absorbent technology, optimized material selection, and a body-conforming snug fit design to help provide reliable leakage protection while maintaining comfort and discretion. Our focus was to engineer a product that better aligns with women's evolving lifestyles, enabling them to stay confident and comfortable throughout their day.”
The new Stayfree Period Panties are available across supermarkets, kirana stores, e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, ensuring easy access to superior period protection for women across the country.
Backed by extensive consumer research and product validation, Stayfree® ProComfort Period Panty reinforces the brand's continued commitment to delivering innovative menstrual care solutions and provide women with 'comfortable protection'.
Key features of Stayfree® ProComfort Period Panty
360° Leakage Protection: All-round protection designed to help prevent leaks from every side, regardless of sleeping or movement position. No more worrying about adjusting pads or leaks.
Snug fit providing unmatched comfort: Air-Soft Cover and body-hugging elastic fit that feels soft, breathable, and non-bulky.
Inclusive sizing: Available in 3 sizes M-L, L-XL, XL-XXL, to comfortably fit diverse body types.
Affordable Access to Period Panties: Starting at just INR 50 for a pack of 2 panties Stayfree is making period panties accessible to more women across India.
Commenting on the newest launch in the Stayfree portfolio, Supriya Srinivasa, Marketing Director, Stayfree India said "Consumers are seeking greater comfort, discretion, freedom of movement and superior leakage protection from their period solutions, making period panties one of the fastest-growing segments in India's menstrual hygiene category. However, affordability remains a key barrier to adoption for many women. With the launch of Stayfree® ProComfort Period Panty, we are bringing together 360° leakage protection, superior comfort through a snug fit, and accessible pricing in one solution, helping democratize access to this segment. At Stayfree®, we remain committed to improving the period experience for women. That means not only innovating, but also ensuring our innovations reach more women across India. This holds true for Stayfree ProComfort Period Panty so consumers can experience the confidence, comfort and freedom that it can offer."
Dr. Dilip Tripathi, Head for Women's Health Research & Development, Kenvue, added,“Through our consumer understanding work, we recognized that while period pants offer unique benefits, many women remain concerned about bulkiness, comfort, fit, and reliability during extended wear. This insight guided our development efforts toward creating a solution that delivers both protection and comfort without compromise. Stayfree ProComfort Period Panty leverage advanced absorbent technology, optimized material selection, and a body-conforming snug fit design to help provide reliable leakage protection while maintaining comfort and discretion. Our focus was to engineer a product that better aligns with women's evolving lifestyles, enabling them to stay confident and comfortable throughout their day.”
The new Stayfree Period Panties are available across supermarkets, kirana stores, e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, ensuring easy access to superior period protection for women across the country.
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